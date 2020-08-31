Lodi FFA Alumni auction sports new changes

LODI – The Lodi FFA Alumni's annual consignment auction will be sporting a few changes this fall.

This year's auction not only has a new date and location, but the organization is partnering with the Wisconsin Heights FFA Alumni.

“The Covid-19 situation has forced us to make some changes, but we are excited to still be able to host this event, even if it’s virtual,” says Rachel Wipperfurth, Lodi FFA Alumni President.

The former spring auction has been moved to this fall and will be run in an online only format. The date set for this year's auction is Sept. 13 with bidding to start closing (soft close) at 9 a.m. Wipperfurth says items are already being collected at the new location – Kalscheur Implement, 1113 Main St, Cross Plains, Wis. Items may be dropped off between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 3, 4 or 5.

To view items and/or submit a bid, visit https://imkahlngauctions.hibid.com/.

“With the new location, it was only natural to work with Wisconsin Heights FFA Alumni as well,” said Wipperfurth. “We’ve had great support from Kalscheur Implement and the community.”

There will be a special pre-event drive-thru preview of all items, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 12. Those browsing the equipment are invited to purchase a brat, grilled cheese or pulled pork sandwich from the food stand, also being organized by the FFA Alumni groups.

One aspect that has not changed is the auctioneer. Riley Kahl and Imkahing Auctions will be running the auction again this year.

Proceeds from the alumni auction will help support the schools' agricultural programs and assist with FFA students’ development activities, such as speaking contests, career-development events and much more.

The Lodi FFA alumni group donated $10,000 last year to support the Lodi High School’s new greenhouse, which was completed in fall 2019. The new greenhouse is a great opportunity for students from elementary to high school to learn more about agriculture.