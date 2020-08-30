Child injured in farm accident

TOWN OF EMPIRE – A Fond du Lac girl was airlifted to a Neenah hospital with serious injuries following a farm accident in the town of Empire.

The Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a 911 call at 2:26 pm on Sunday, Aug. 30, stating that a 9-year-old child was run over by a tractor at N6154 Grandview Road in the Town of Empire.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, rescue personnel from the Eden Fire Department, City of Fond du Lac Emergency Medical Services and Eden first responders arrived on the scene to find the female had suffered a serious leg injury while riding a hay rack being pulled by a tractor.

Sheriff's officials say the child was riding on a "hay-style" wagon attached to the tractor when her leg became entangled with the wheel, causing a significant injury and prompting rescue workers to request a transfer to ThedaStar Air Medical Transport. A landing zone was established near Holy Family Community Church near the intersection of Fourth Street Road and County Trunk K. The girl was flown to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton with serious but non-life threatening injuries.