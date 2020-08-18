Udder health webinar presented in Spanish

UW Extension

Dairy farm workers can improve their understanding of mastitis by attending a webinar hosted by University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dane County on August 26 (webinar in Spanish) or August 31 (webinar in English).

Maria Jose Fuenzalida, PhD, Extension Dane County dairy and livestock educator will lead the webinar.

Dairy farm workers can learn about state programs focused on integrating on-farm and off-farm data to prevent and control rate of mastitis. Topics will include:

Reading and interpreting rates of intramammary infections; new, chronic, and cure rates

Comparing your data with reference guidelines

Mastitis inquiry

Webinar in Spanish: It will be presented on August 26 from 12 – 2 p.m. To register visit https://udderhealth.eventbrite.com. Registration is $5 per session. Space is limited to 30 participants per session. Registrants will be sent a link to join the webinar.

Webinar in English: It will be presented on August 31 from 12 – 2 p.m. To please visit Udder health management DHI report. Registration is $5 per session. Space is limited to 30 participants per session. Registrants will be sent a link to join the webinar.

For help with registration contact Extension Dane County at 608-224-3704.