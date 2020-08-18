Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin to host first-ever 'Dairy Fest'

The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin are kicking off their first-ever 'Dairy Fest' this month to celebrate dairy farmers.

The event will be a "night on the farm" August 12 and 19, with the first event being hosted by Marti Farms in Vesper, and the second by Vision-Aire Farms in Eldorado. The two-night event will allow anyone in the dairy industry, from farmers to community members and allies, to network and learn as well as meet with suppliers and sponsors.

Farm tours will be available before the event begins. Each night will kick off at 4:30 pm with registration, followed by a risk management panel with Tim Swenson of Compeer Financial and Carl Babler of Atten Babler Commodities, with moderator Jim Moriarty of Compeer Financial.

Farmer and comedian Royal Boehlke, father of 'Survivor' player Andrea Boehlke, and the "Voice of the Packers" Wayne Larrivee will also make event appearances. Price of admission is $20 per person with a meal included. You can register online or call PDPW at 1-800-947-7379.

PDPW said the safety of the event's attendees is priority. The event will take place outside to allow for social distancing. PDPW will provide food and beverages as well as masks and hand sanitizer.

"It’s been a summer like no other," said Katy Schultz, PDPW president of the board of directors. "Come join us for a night filled with educational resources to set your business up for success in the future while enjoying a night away from the farm – let’s learn and connect together, but most importantly let’s laugh together."