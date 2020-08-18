Dairy farms host ACE Twilight meetings

PDPW

In a continued effort to encourage dialogue in rural communities, three Wisconsin dairy farm families will open their doors for an evening of conversation, tours and ice cream as part of the 2020 ACE On-the-Farm Twilight Meetings to be held August 25, 26, and 27, 2020, in Darlington, Stevens Point, and Eden, Wis.

Sponsored by the Wisconsin Towns Association, Wisconsin Counties Association and Professional Dairy Producers® (PDPW), the free, open-to-the-public meetings are geared toward community leaders, elected officials, educators, conservation specialists, dairy farmers and area community members.

Each evening, the ACE twilight meetings kick off at 6:00 p.m. with a farm tour and ice cream. A facilitated discussion will follow, and focus on key issues such as water quality, community development, resource management, changes in agriculture and rural communities, roads and transportation, and other critical topics.

“The goal for each evening is that Wisconsin farm and non-farm neighbors will discover, together, how all can thrive and be stronger by partnering with one another,” said Shelly Mayer, Executive Director of PDPW and dairy farmer from Slinger, Wis.

Twilight Meetings locations

Tue., Aug. 25, at Highway Dairy Farms, 16639 State Road 23, Darlington, Wis. Siblings Jay and Jean Stauffacher and their families manage over 900 head of Holsteins. The herd is milked three times a day and averages nearly 95 pounds of milk per head per day. They crop 1800 acres of corn and alfalfa and manage 16 full- and part-time employees.

Wed., Aug. 26, at Feltz Family Farms Inc. and Feltz’s Dairy Store Inc., 5796 Porter Drive, Stevens Point. Ken Feltz owns and manages their enterprise with his wife Jackie and their family. Their Stevens Point, Wis., dairy consists of 570 cows that are milked in a double-12 parallel parlor with an additional 110 cows milked with 2 robots. The robotic barn is attached to the retail store where cheese, milk, ice cream, meat, chocolates and many other products are sold. The family operation employs 16 full-time people for work at the farm and dairy store.

Thur., Aug. 27, at Second-Look Holsteins, N3832 Hwy. W, Eden, Wis. Corey and Tammy Hodorff, along with his brother, Clint, are part of the fourth generation to own and operate their family’s century farm with their parents Doug and Linda. They milk 1,000 cows and crop 1,200 acres. In addition to the dairy entity, the family business also includes Peniel Acres, Ltd. and Hodorff Seeds and Agronomy.

To learn more and to register, visit www.PDPW.org or contact PDPW at 800-947-7379.