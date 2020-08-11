WI Beef Council and WI 4-H Foundation announce 4-H beef photo contest

The Wisconsin Beef Council and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation are kicking off the first annual Wisconsin Grills Beef photo contest open to all 4-H club members.

The contest is open now until September 10 on social media, where 4-H members and alumni can submit photos of themselves grilling beef using the hashtag #Wis4HGrillsBeef on Twitter or Instagram, or tag the Wisconsin Beef Council or Wisconsin 4-H Foundation on Facebook. You can also send the photo directly to either organization in a private message on Facebook.

The WBC will make a donation to W4-HF for every photo submitted to support their competitions, curriculum and livestock quality assurance programs. Each photo is also eligible for five gift box drawings of top-quality Wisconsin beef supplied by local meat processors. Everyone is encouraged to wear their 4-H gear in the photos and should make their posts public.

"Grilling beef is a great way to celebrate these last weeks of summer," said W4-HF executive director Brenda Scheider. "The support we receive from the beef industry and the Wisconsin Beef Council is vital to our 4-H livestock programming, which is one of the largest 4-H project areas in Wisconsin."