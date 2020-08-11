Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance to host its first field day

The Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance is hosting is first field day August 25 near Chilton.

A farmer-led watershed protection group will be teaching best practices in conservation by discussing manure infiltration in soil. There will be three soil pits and multiple stations that will compare between different methods of manure application, including pretillage with incorporation, pretillage with top dress and minimum-disturbance toolbars. There will also be lessons on how to incorporate manure in cover crops, including pre-plant and post-plant application.

The field day will go from 1-3 pm at the corner of County Road E and Twain Road in northwest Chilton. Admission is free and groups are limited to 9 people per station with 6-foot social distancing. Masks are recommended and will be handed out to those who need one. You can sign up for the event here.