118 properties honored as Century, Sesquicentennial Farm award recipients

Receiving recognition from the Wisconsin State Fair years ag0 for their farmstead founded by their grandfather Frank Schwartz six years after Wisconsin officially became a state was a thrill for Les Schwartz and his sister Doris Priesgen of Lomira.

Each year a number of Wisconsin families marking 100 and 150 years of ownership travel to West Allis every summer to receive their Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Awards.

In 2020, 118 properties across the state of Wisconsin will be honored for 100 and 150 years of continuous family ownership. These properties are located in 53 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

While an official ceremony is up in the air due to the cancellation of the Wisconsin State Fair due to the pandemic, families will receive a plaque that can be displayed on their property.

According to the Wisconsin State Fair, the Century Farm Awards Program began in 1948 in conjunction with the State of Wisconsin’s Centennial Celebration.

There are currently nearly 10,000 Century Farms nestled throughout the Badger State.

The Sesquicentennial Program similarly originated in 1998 as part of the State’s Sesquicentennial Celebration and has since honored over 800 properties.

Century Awards

Adams County—Carol and John Jefferson, Hancock; Karen and William Miller, Friendship; Richard D Neuman, Oleston Ausland LLC, Arkdale.

Barron County—Kimberley and William Prine, Hillsdale.

Bayfield County—Marcia and James Mihalek, Ashland.

Buffalo County—Lois A. and William J. Fedie, Durand.

Burnett County—Marcia Altaffer, Beatrice, David, Dean and Duane

Gabrielson, Grantsburg.

Calumet County—Terri and Anthony Kempen, Brillion.

Chippewa County—Kim and Debra Barquist, Cadott; Rebecca A. and Douglas J. Darrow, Chippewa Falls; Betty and Ted Holler, Cadott.

Clark County—Dawn and Gregory Thoma, Neillsville.

Columbia County—Ralph and Douglas Cole, Poynette; Staci and Matthew, Rebecca and Marvin Gutzman, Rio; Debbie Kassner Masters and William Masters, Wisconsin Dells.

Dane County—Linda Slater Christensen and Kevin Christensen, Oregon; Jan and Kirk Feller, Verona; Arleneand Charles Turk, Black Earth; Charlotte and Floyd Viney, Belleville.

Dodge County—Katherine and Daniel Duthie, Theresa; Betty and Howard Hoeft, Twin Oaks, Watertown; Nancy and Wm Phelps, Fox Lake; Christine and Justin Schultz,

AL-Pine Acres Farms LLC, Rubicon.

Door County—Beverly Knutson, North Bay Road Farms, Sister Bay.

Florence County—Sharon Binder and Karen Musser et al., Florence

Mary and Allen Van Haute, Florence.

Fond du Lac County—Huebl Farms LLC, Ripon; Janet and Nickolas Schneider, St. Cloud; Lori Bauer, Charleen Hidde, Rose and Charles Schouten, Waupun.

Grant County—Steffensmeier Farms LLC, Bloomington.

Green Lake County—Debra Heitkamp, Ronald, Robert and David Radtke, Markesan.

Iowa County—Gina and Todd Leonard, Hollandale; White Family Farms, Mineral Point (two properties).

Jackson County—Emil Giese, Alma Center; Mary and Michael Giese Family, Alma Center; Leslie J Gunderson, Fairchild.

Jefferson County—Cynthia and Walter Jaquith, Helenville; Harlow and Randy Kuhl, Waterloo; Robert and Barry Stephan, Sullivan.

Juneau County—Linda and Thomas Barrett, Camp Douglas; Robert and Rundi Delmore, Lyndon Station; Mary and Richard Houzner, Elroy.

Kenosha County—Joanne R. and Ward R. Richter, Union Grove.

Kewaunee County—Glenn and Gloria Paplham, Living Trust, Kewaunee; Mary and Jim, Jenny and Josh Salentine, Salentine Homestead Dairy LLC, Luxemburg; Tammy and Wayne Selner, Kewaunee.

La Crosse County—Mary Louise and Reuben Starch, Coon Valley.

Lafayette County—Sherry and Dennis Crist, Darlington; Laurie and Richard Johnson, Gratiot; Marleen Knuteson, Darlington.

Lincoln County—Kate and Jon Shimel, Merrill; Maria Sosnovske, Gleason; Mary and Marty Sosnovske, Gleason.

Manitowoc County—John Neuser, Manitowoc; David and Travis Schisel, Cato.

Marathon County—Susan and Arnold Miller, Mosinee; George R. Schmidt, Stratford; Dorothy and Wallace Sprotte, Abbotsford; Barbara and Charles Wellner, Abbotsford.

Marinette County—Joan Staab and Raymond Lipovac, Crivitz.

Marquette County—John Scherbert, Endeavor.

Milwaukee County—Donald and Richard Koegel, Milwaukee.

Monroe County—Linda and Thomas Barrett, Camp Douglas; Debra and Dale Brandt, Sparta; Darlene and Gordon Koeninger, Living Trust, Tomah.

Oconto County—Julie and Rick McDowell, Oconto; Betty Race Stevens, Little Suamico.

Outagamie County—Andy Huettl, Hortonville; Darcy and Dennis Reis, Greenville.

Ozaukee County—Rosemary and Herman Feyereisen, Belgium; Violet and Albin VandeBoom, Saukville.

Pepin County—Lorna and Patrick Anderson, Stockholm; Weiss Family Farms Real Estate LLC, Durand.

Polk County—Ingrid and Michael Martinsen, Melanie and Scott Hatten, Milltown; Todd Medchill, Cushing; David Melin, Grantsburg; Craig L Swanson, Frederic.

Rock County—Patsy and Darrel Weber and Revocable Trust, Milton.

Rusk County—Margaret and Bruce Sisko, Hawkins.

Sauk County—Ahrensmeyer Land LLC, Baraboo; Myrna Armstrong, Rock Springs; Louise and Carl Faivre, North Freedom; Anne and Larry Meyer, Hillpoint; Lauri and Charles Muchow, Loganville; Herman Neuheisel, Spring Green; Pearl and Donald Schellenberger, Baraboo.

Shawano County—Harvey Reinke, Pulaski; Frank Siolka, Pulaski.

Sheboygan County—Sandra and Mark Debbink, Sheboygan Falls.

St. Croix County—Alva and Gene Nelson, New Richmond; Susan and Dale Riba, Glenwood City.

Taylor County—Saima and Reuben Hill Trust, Westboro.

Trempealeau County—Rebecca and Robert Harris, Trempealeau; Merry and Greg Howe, Arcadia; Stenberg Family Farm, Arcadia.

Vernon County—Ryan Christianson Brothers, Viroqua; Cliferd Ostrem, Viroqua;

Janelle and Van Thompson, Viroqua.

Walworth County—Koehl Farms Inc, Darien; David J Rieck Family Properties LLC, Elkhorn.

Washburn County—Beth and Donald Esser, Spooner.

Washington County—Margaret and Franklin Bales, West Bend; Frank Falter, West Bend; Mary Ann and James Gutschenritter, Hartford.

Waukesha County—David Nelson, Cedar Glade Farm, Dousman; Marjory and Steven Lueck, Mukwonago.

Waupaca County—Susan and Daniel Gruetzmacher, New London; Kenneth Niemuth, Ogdensburg; Angela and Timothy Stearns, Weyauwega; Wilmilk Farms LLC, Clintonville.

Waushara County—Brent and Michael Andersen, Fremont; Joanne and Gordon Monroe, Hancock.

Winnebago County—Donald Bartlett, Oshkosh; Mary Jean Uecke Irvine, Oshkosh; Jennifer and John Yost, Omro.

Wood County—Charles Brandl, Milladore; Cynthia and Daniel Snortheim, Arpin.

Sesquicentennial Awards

Brown County—Mike Vanden Heuvel, Green Bay.

Buffalo County—Richard F Huber, Alma.

Chippewa County—Francis Stoffel, Chippewa Falls.

Columbia County—Jennifer and Darin Curtis, Poynette.

Dane County—Charlene Stark, Allen and Robert Wendt, Marshall.

Dodge County—Joy and Dale Christian, Theresa; Katherine and Daniel Duthie, Theresa; Bonnie and John Weiglein, Brownsville.

Green Lake County—Debra Heitkamp, Ronald, Robert and David Radtke, Markesan.

Iowa County—Diane and Joe Thomas, Dodgeville; White Family Farms, Mineral Point.

Jackson County—Leslie J Gunderson, Fairchild.

Jefferson County—John F and William J Ebbott, Helenville.

Juneau County—Jane and Stephen Powers, Mauston.

La Crosse County—Patty and Brian Horstmann Homestead, West Salem; Nancy, Barb and Gary Spangler, Holmen; Cheryl and Dale Urbanek, Cashton.

Manitowoc County—Tiana and Travis Schisel, Cato.

Marathon County—Penny and Jason Borchardt, Edgar.

Marquette County—Carol and James Brancel, Endeavor; Gail and Ben, Sondra and Tod Brancel, Endeavor.

Oconto County—Julie and Rick McDowell, Oconto.

Ozaukee County—Dale Edward Lueders, Cedarburg.

Polk County—Carol Brenholt Medchill, Cushing.

Rock County—Susan and Kirk Douglas Living Trust, Janesville; Marilyn and David Grenawalt, Beloit; Sayre Family Trust, Edgerton.

Sauk County—Herman Neuheisel, Spring Green.

Shawano County—Judith and James Tomashek, Shawano.

Trempealeau County—Jessica and Kevin Berg, Osseo.

Waukesha County—Roger and Randy Guhr, Muskego; Carol Toth, Joanne and Gerald Kurth, Muskego; Charles W. Smith, Lannon; William R. Peebles, Oconomowoc; Barbara and David Ruehle, New Berlin

Waupaca County—Angela and Timothy Stearns, Weyauwega.