Agromatic Holstein Futurity wraps up 2020 Fond du Lac Co. Fair dairy show

Despite the stripped down version of the Fond du Lac County Fair, the annual Agromatic Holstein Futurity went on without a hitch. Dressed in their finest, owners of the county's top Holsteins circled the show ring inside the Cow Palace at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds on July 18, 2020.

Winning top honors in the 5 year olds class was Ryan-Vu Armani Design-Red exhibited by Ryan-Vu Dairy who also captured best udder and top bred & owned. Top production was awarded to Chrisleacres M Purple Fever exhibited by the Leo Kramer Family.

First place and top bred and owned Holstein among 12 animals in the 2 year old class went to Derrek and Darren Kamphuis with Kampy Doorman Braelyn. Top Junior Owned 2 year old was 2nd Look Undenied 14437 exhibited by Kayli and Kalista Hodorff.

Recognized for their fashion finery was Emily Stumpf and Darren Kamphuis who captured best dressed honors.

Roger Turner of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin served as judge. The major sponsor of the event is Agromatic, Inc. of Fond du Lac. Other event sponsors include FDL Co. Holstein Assn, FDL Co. Ag Society, Wood’s Floral and Gifts, Frey Livestock Trucking, LakeView IBA and Tari Costello.

Award sponsors include Immel Insurance and Financial Services; Ryan-Vu Holsteins; Forest Ridge Holsteins, Kurt and Sarah Loehr Family; Westphalia Holsteins, Westphal Family; Burledge Holsteins, Ray Halbur Family; Second-Look Holsteins, Hodorff Family; Kamphuis Farms LLC; Joe Julka Memorial; Jim Gillett Family and the Francis Bebow Memorial.

Semen sponsors include ABS Global, Dan Cunningham; Semex-Joan Gothard; Alta Genetics, Nick Fisher; CentralStar/Select Sires.