WI Farm Support Program opens for new round of applications Monday

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is opening the second round of applications to the WI Farm Support Program on Monday, August 10.

The two-week application window will run through Monday, August 24 and is open to any eligible farmers who did not sign up to the first round held in June. The remaining $8.4 million from the originally-designated $50 million will be distributed to recipients on a sliding scale. Any farmer with gross revenue between $10,000 and $5 million according to 2019 taxes is eligible to apply on the Department of Revenue website. Payments are expected to be issued in September.

"Producers should be aware that gross income does not mean profit, and is not limited only to sales," a press release stated. "'Income' is broadly defined to include a variety of types of income, such as rental payments from the Conservation Reserve Program or payments from federal insurance programs, among other types of income."

Just 56% of eligible farmers – 14,543 total – applied for $50 million in aid the first round. Dairy farmers represented 40% of total aid recipients receiving $16.6 million, with corn farmers coming in behind them at about 19% receiving $7.9 million. Grant County was the county with the most applicants and recipients with 745 farms receiving $2.6 million. Dane County was behind them with 579 farms receiving $2 million.

The WI Farm Support Program was created in May by Governor Tony Evers to help farmers financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of the pledged $50 million, about 12,000 farmers in 71 counties received $41.6 million.