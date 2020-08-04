Dairy farms lead state in most payments from WI Farm Support Program
Dairy farms have received the most money from the WI Farm Support Program, which disbursed $41.6 million in payments of $3,500 to farmers across the state as economic stimulus.
Data from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection showed 4,757 dairy farms received $16.6 million in July, representing nearly 40% of the total funds available. Runners-up to dairy farmers were 2,267 corn farms, receiving nearly $8 million; 1,632 beef farms, receiving $5.7 million; and 1,344 oilseed and grain farms, receiving $4.7 million.
Grant County was also the county with both the most applicants and the most received payments, with 745 farms receiving $2.6 million in aid. The Department of Revenue compiled a county-by-county map showing which areas of Wisconsin received the most money. Runners-up to Grant County were Dane County with 579 farms receiving $2 million; Dodge County with 488 farms receiving $1.7 million; and Marathon County with 456 applicants receiving nearly $1.6 million.
Just over half of eligible farms in Wisconsin applied to the program, which is holding a second round of applications beginning July 10 and ending July 24 to release the remaining $8.4 million. The annual income minimum requirement on the application has been dropped from $35,000 to $10,000 in gross revenue. Most farms in the first round received one-time payments of $3,500, but the average number for the second round is expected to be lower due to less funds being available.
