CLOSE

The Wisconsin State Fair is hosting a food donation drive August 6 from 9 am to 3 pm at the state fairgrounds. (Photo: Wisconsin State Fair)

The Wisconsin State Fair is partnering with the Hunger Task Force and Wells Fargo to host a food donation drive August 6 from 9 am to 3 pm at the state fairgrounds.

Donations should be dropped off by driving through Gate 7 off of Kearney Street and continue to the U.S. Cellular gate area. The first 10,000 people to drop off four cans of pears or peaches will receive a free ticket to the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, which is slated for August 5-15 next year.

You must stay inside your vehicle while dropping off food. Cash donations will also be accepted in lieu of canned food donations. There will also be donation bins after the initial food drive near the entrance of the fair food drive-thru. While any canned food will be accepted, canned fruit is recommended because the Hunger Task Force has a fruit shortage.

"Giving back to the community on opening day of the fair has been a long-standing tradition, and there is no better way to commemorate what would have been opening day of the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair than by offering this opportunity for people to donate non-perishable food items in the fight against food insecurity," Wisconsin Staet Fair Park CEO Kathleen O’Leary said.

"Everyone at Hunger Task Force misses the fun and camaraderie of the Wisconsin State Fair," said Sherrie Tussler, Hunger Task Force's executive director. "However, the fair has a serious side as well: collecting food for people in need. Join us in continuing this giving tradition by offering canned peaches and pears at this new donation drive."

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2020/07/31/wisconsin-state-fair-partner-hunger-task-force-food-drive/5547182002/