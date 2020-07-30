CLOSE

Beginning next week, organic growers and consumer will have new opportunities to market and purchase certified organic goods at Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association two additional locations.

Certified organic seal (Photo: Submitted)

Equity announced that the coop's Bonduel and Stratford markets have been certified organi, joining the Sparta location that made the move last fall.

Approval was granted by Nature’s International Certification Services (NICS), USDA’s National Organic Program (NOP). In an effort to provide producers with an alternative livestock marketing option, Equity sought for organic certification for these two markets.

“The organic certification is another step we’ve taken toward meeting our producer’s livestock marketing needs,” says Curt Larson, President and CEO. “Stratford and Bonduel will join Sparta in marketing organic livestock at the same commission as conventional livestock."

Larson noted that Equity is not charging extra for this premium service.

Bonduel will sell organic cattle every Monday afternoon, starting August 3. Cattle need to be in by 2 p.m. Stratford will sell organic at 11 a.m. every Tuesday, starting August 4. Stratford will also sell organic hay every Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Organic producers are asked to call Bonduel at (715) 758-2125 or Stratford at (715) 687-4101 for additional information. Producers are also reminded to bring in their certificate with the first load and have cattle ear tagged.

Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association is a federated cooperative headquartered in Baraboo. Equity operates 12 auction markets, and services producers in Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

