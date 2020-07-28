CLOSE

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is announcing the creation of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.

The council will feature 15 high school seniors who represent various ag industries across the state. DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski said the council will encourage youth to be more involved with state government as well as the ag industry. Each council member will serve for a year.

The council is set to meet virtually every month starting this September and will include presentations from DATCP staff and interactive discussions. There will also be leadership roles available for those on the council. The council will also hold a full-day session in May near the end of the school year.

High school students across Wisconsin are being encouraged to apply for the youth council. Interested seniors can fill out an application on the DATCP website and they must also include a resume, short essay, video and one letter of recommendation.

"Our young people are the future of Wisconsin’s agriculture industry," Romanski said. "We look forward to supporting students' passion for agriculture and introducing them to the variety of agricultural careers available in state government and across the industry."

