The winning 2021 admission sticker was designed by Emma Džurbanová, a junior at Rice Lake High School. The winning design will be printed on state park and forest annual vehicle admission stickers. (Photo: WI DNR)

For the first time in the contest's history, vehicles streaming into Wisconsin's state parks and forests will feature an admission sticker featuring a winter scene.

The winning entry was submitted by Rice Lake High School foreign exchange student Emma Džurbanová from the Czech Republic and features a cross country skier. Her winning design will be printed on state park and forest annual vehicle admission stickers and will be displayed on more than 300,000 vehicles.

"Winter sports are a major attraction at our state properties, so it is very fitting that they are being featured on the 2021 admission sticker," said Mark Aquino, Wisconsin State Park System acting director in a news release. "It's also a great fit with our OutWiGo initiative that encourages people to take part in winter activities such as skiing and snowshoeing to help improve their overall health and wellness by staying active in the outdoors."

The design contest, sponsored by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, is open to all high school age students attending public, private or parochial schools or home schooled in Wisconsin.

Dzurbanova will receive an engraved plaque and a 2021 annual vehicle admission sticker featuring her design when stickers become available in December.

Second place was won by Abigail Tessmer, Arrowhead High School, whose entry depicted an image of the night sky, and third place was won by Mason Wageman of Appleton North High School, whose design featured a person lounging next to a lake in a hammock.

Wisconsin state park and forest annual vehicle admission stickers are designed by high school students chosen in a statewide contest. Here are designs of the runnersup and honorable mention entries. (Photo: WI DNR)

Honorable Mention went to: Kallie Wagner, Antigo High School; Maria Graziano, Slinger High School; Brianna Lusk, Cedarburg High School; Kate Seymour, Oconomowoc High School; Greta Marquardt, Bay Port High School; Ethan Nighbor, Waupun High School; and Logan Neuendorf, Beaver Dam High School.

The vehicle admission stickers provide access to more than 60 state park, forest and recreation area properties across Wisconsin. The stickers are required on all motor vehicles stopping in state parks and recreation areas. Some state forest and trail parking areas also require a sticker.

Annual admission stickers cost $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for nonresidents. A family with more than one vehicle registered to the same household may purchase additional state park stickers for $15.50 for residents and $20.50 for nonresidents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13 is available for Wisconsin Residents 65 years of age and older. The 2021 admission stickers will go on sale in early December.

