CLOSE

Elizabeth Katzman raised over $10,000 from the sale of yard signs in an effort to rally support for the state's dairy farmers. Proceeds from sign sales were poured into purchasing dairy products for donations. (Photo: Katy Katzman)

Elizabeth Katzman never imagined her efforts to rally support for the dairy industry would receive such a generous outpouring of support.

Concerned over the impact that the coronavirus pandemic was having on dairy producers, the Whitewater High School student decided to sell 'Support Wisconsin Dairy' yard signs.

Katzman said she initially ordered 100 signs. However, word of her endeavor spread and soon Katzman and her parents, Wes and Katy Katzman, were crisscrossing southern Wisconsin, delivering signs from Lake Geneva to Poynette to New Glarus and everywhere in between.

"During the first 10 days of the campaign...we delivered just under 500 signs," Katzman said. "I never imagined that I would receive so much support from my community and beyond. I even received some generous donations from as far away as California."

Katzman, who will be a senior this fall, raised $10,000 and will use the proceeds to make monthly dairy product donations to The Community Space in Whitewater and the Whitewater Community Food Pantry.

The teen kicked off her giving spree this month – National Ice Cream Month – by donating 250 quarts of ice cream from Sassy Cow Creamery in Columbus.

“Because both locations are receiving milk, cheese and yogurt through other programs, I am planning to provide dairy products that are not traditionally donated,” Katzman explained. “I look forward to working with local dairy processors and other partners in Wisconsin agriculture to share Wisconsin’s dairy goodness."

Katzman says she is able to stretch her funds even further thanks to the generosity of local businesses and organizations that picked up the tab for the cost of the signage.

“Because of their generous support, 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of the signs – plus donations – will be used to purchase Wisconsin dairy products for donation,” she added.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2020/07/21/dairy-yard-sign-sales-pass-whitewater-teens-expectations/5484370002/