Country artist Lee Brice will headline online concert to recognize efforts of 4-H members. (Photo: Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

The cancellation of county fairs and livestock shows has left countless 4-H youth disappointed in the missed opportunity to highlight the hard work they've put into their projects and animals.

To recognize and celebrate that effort, the Farm Journal, While the COVID-19 pandemic is changing plans for fairs, livestock shows, farm shows and a host of other events, it is also pushing groups to think of new and better ways to celebrate the hard work of farming, particularly the missed 4-H livestock shows.

Farm Journal, Meristem Crop Performance and Culver’s is teaming up with the National 4-H Council to shine the spotlight on these youth, making them the centerpiece of the #FarmON benefit concert with ACM award-winning country artist Lee Brice and Justin Moore.

To personalize this experience, organizers are asking 4-H members to text photos or videos of themselves and their projects with the tag “FarmON” to 31313, or tag #FarmON on social media. Select photos and videos will be shows as part of the virtual #FarmON concert set for 7 p.m. CST, Aug. 27 on AgWeb.com, YouTube and RFD TV.

Proceeds from the event will go to the National 4-H Council’s FOURWARD Fund. The fund was established to ensure young people across all communities, with or without internet access, continue to have access to the necessary resources and meaningful learning opportunities to help them thrive, according to Farm Journal.

Charlene Finck, president of Farm Journal says the concert not only serves as the grand finale event of the company's New American Farm Show experience but also serves as a nod of appreciation to all farmers and ranchers who have persevered to keep the supply chain moving during the pandemic. who have worked diligently to keep our food supply moving forward.”

