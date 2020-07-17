CLOSE

Wisconsin Farmers Union (Photo: WFU)

Farmers and food system allies are invited to join Wisconsin Farmers Union for the family farm organization’s annual Summer Conference, which will be virtual this year. The Aug. 13 event will focus on “Exploring Climate Change & the Role of Family Farms.” The conference runs from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. RSVP at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/events.

“Climate change may be the single greatest challenge facing family farmers and global food security,” said Wisconsin Farmers Union President Darin Von Ruden. “The effects of climate change can clearly be seen across rural America. We’re seeing more extreme weather events and anticipate these difficulties will only intensify over time. Family farmers can play a role in addressing the climate crisis through climate-smart conservation practices – it’s important that we keep an open dialogue and actively work on this issue.”

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes will attend and share some updates on the Climate Change Task Force and the importance of the group’s work. National Farmers Union President Rob Larew will also be a featured guest, sharing the organization’s efforts to educate policymakers and advocate for climate change programs for farmers.

NFU recently launched a Climate Change Resource Center that includes resources for farmers to advocate for policies that support efforts to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change, details on the latest actions by policymakers, and information on existing programs that aim to ensure a more economically and environmentally sustainable future for agriculture and rural America.

Attendees will also learn how they can organize for change and will be the first to view a climate change video featuring WFU members’ climate-friendly conservation practices.

In recent years, Summer Conference attendees have enjoyed a pie contest and social. We’ll carry on the tasty tradition by encouraging participants to enjoy their own slice of pie during the online conference. Proud bakers can share their creations on social media with #piesandpolitics.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2020/07/17/farmers-union-plans-virtual-summer-conference/5457984002/