The Waupaca FFA Chapter was named the state winner of the 2020 National Chapter Award at the 91st Wisconsin FFA Convention Online Experience. The Waupaca advisors are Hannah Waldron and Bobbie Jo Montgomery. This program recognizes the chapters for their overall program of activities that include three major areas: Growing Leaders, Building Leaders, and Strengthening Agriculture.

Each year the Waupaca FFA chapter holds eighth grade Career Day, students are able to explore 30 different careers within seven agricultural pathways. The eighth grade students listen to 10 agriculture speakers throughout the day.

Living to serve comes easy for Waupaca. The FFA chapter hosted the annual Bread Basket, which provides free meals for people living in the Waupaca area. The FFA was tasked with preparing nutritious meals for over 250 residents. Students were given a budget to take on the challenge of making a meal for under $1.05 per plate. This task was quite easy as the 50 members prepared each meal for less than 85 cents.

Additionally, the leadership and Recruitment Night group motivated members to seize each moment in FFA by participating in leadership and career development events and filling out the award applications. The FFA officer team conducted six workshops to encourage greater involvement.

Other chapter activities include hydroponic farm, Project Linus and Day on the Farm.

Waupaca FFA was also the recipient of a Rally to Fight Hunger grant. The chapter sent out 200 milk vouchers to school district families as well as donated a total of 131 lbs. of dairy products to the Waupaca Area Food Pantry.

Waupaca FFA has a winning tradition. This is the 14th time in the past 20 years that Waupaca FFA has earned top honors among state chapters at the state convention. The chapter is led by advisors Rene Lehman and Bobbie Jo Montgomery.

Runner up chapters include: 2nd Place: Weyauwega-Fremont; 3rd Place: Denmark; 4th Place: Big Foot; 5th Place: Cochrane Fountain City; 6th Place: Waupun; 7th Place: Columbus; 8th Place: Freedom; 9th Place: Stanley-Boyd; and 10th Place: Manawa.

Chapters receiving a Gold Ranking advance to the National Competition where chapters are eligible to receive a First Star, Second Star or Third Star recognition. Adams-Friendship; Badger Lake Geneva; Barron; Big Foot; Cochrane-Fountain City; Columbus; DeForest; Denmark; Elkhorn; Freedom; Granton; Lomira; Manawa; Marshall; Mishicot; Prairie Farm; River Valley; Slinger; Stanley-Boyd; Stevens Point; Union Grove; Waupaca; Waupun; Weyauwega-Fremont and Winneconne.

Chapters Receiving a Silver Ranking include the following: Baraboo; Beaver Dam; Bloomer; Bonduel; Bowler; Burlington; Fennimore; Green Bay East; Kiel; Mauston; New London; Owen-Withee; Pardeeville; Randolph-Cambria-Friesland; Reedsburg; Seymour; Shullsburg; Spooner and Tomah.

