Lloyd and Daphne Holterman, co-founders of Rosy-Lane Holsteins in Watertown, have won the 2020 US Dairy Sustainability Award. (Photo: Morgan Strauss.)

The Innovation Center for US Dairy has named Watertown's Rosy-Lane Holsteins as one of the winners of its 2020 US Dairy Sustainability Award for their cattle health practices.

The center said Rosy-Lane Holsteins helps innovation in the ag field because of their cattle genetic technology, which is used to breed cows with longer life spans and less susceptibility to disease. The press release stated their cows produce more pounds of milk than the national average at 1.7 lbs per 1 lb of feed, which means they produce 70 semi-tankers of milk more than other farms with similar herds. The farm has also not used antibiotics in seven years.

The center, which was created by dairy farmers and companies, said the winners of this award represent a "commitment to sustainability and demonstrate how transparency and ingenuity lead to sustainable and scalable practices that benefit their businesses, communities and the environment."

The awards are judged by an independent panel of experts who judge the finalists while taking into account scalability, sustainability and replicability of business practices. In order to qualify, all finalists must participate and be in good standing with the Farmers Assuring Responsible Management program and use the program's online Environmental Stewardship tool to evaluate their energy footprint.

Other winners of the award include Twin Birch Dairy of Skaneateles, New York; Threemile Canyon Farms of Boardman, Oregon; Turkey Hill Clean Water Partnership of Pennsylvania; Sustainable Conservation, Netafim, De Jager & McRee Dairies of Western United Dairies of California; and Leprino Foods Co.’s Greeley, Colorado Plant.

“Now more than ever we are recognizing the value and the fragility of supply chains, and both companies and producers are looking for ways to reduce their environmental impact while building resiliency,” said Melissa Ho, who served as one of this year’s judges representing the World Wildlife Fund. “These award winners show that the dairy community is actively working to put its commitment to environmental stewardship into action with the ultimate goal of achieving a healthy and sustainable future for people and planet.”

