Several members of the Trump campaign made a stop at Larrand Dairy in Outagamie County on the Women for Trump Tour. (Photo: Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation)

The Women for Trump tour bus made a stop at an Outagamie County farm July 10.

Keith and Kelly Oudenhoven, who own Larrand Dairy in De Pere, welcomed several key campaign women to their farm. The group held a round-table discussion on labor, supply chain issues during the pandemic and international trade. Kelly Oudenhoven is also the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmer and Agriculturist Committee chair.

The tour included visitors Mercedes Schlapp, Trump campaign senior adviser for strategic communications; Katrina Pierson, campaign senior adviser; Pam Bondi, national co-chair for Women for Trump; and Penny Nance, member of the Women for Trump advisory board.

Kelly Oudenhoven, left in red, gives a tour of Larrand Dairy to members of the Trump campaign. (Photo: Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation)

"It was truly a once in a lifetime opportunity to have these women tour our farm and listen to the challenges we face and the policy solutions we would like to see implemented," said Kelly. "We are so proud of the work we do and it feels good to know the campaign staff recognize the important role we, as farmers, play in the economy."

The tour also made stops in Port Washington July 9 and at the Wisconsin Republican Convention July 11.

The Oudenhovens are the fourth generation of the Oudenhoven 375-cow family dairy farm. Keith's parents Larry and Joan currently own the farm as the third generation.

