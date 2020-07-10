CLOSE

Wisconsin FFA online convention (Photo: Wisconsin FFA)

The coming year's Wisconsin State FFA officers were announced Friday, July 10 during the organization's online convention.

Each year, these state officers go through an intense application and interview process in order to represent their section in the world of agriculture. They learn leadership skills and achieve personal growth in their budding ag careers.

Here are the 2020-21 state FFA officers:

Joe Schlies, Denmark FFA, State FFA President

Jackie Rosenbush, Spooner FFA, Section 1

Benjamin Styer, Menomonie FFA, Section 2

Carisa Cleven, Tomah FFA, Section 3

Kendra Jentz, River Ridge FFA, Section 4

Brooks Lueck, Wisconsin Heights FFA, Section 5

Olivia Lulich, Mauston FFA, Section 6

Cortney Zimmerman, Spencer FFA, Section 7

Katelyn Loehrke, Weyauwega-Fremont FFA, Section 8

Katrina Hoesly, Denmark FFA, Section 9

Melissa Konkel, Big Foot FFA, Section 10

This story will be updated later with officer biographies.

