CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The coming year's Wisconsin State FFA officers were announced Friday, July 10 during the organization's online convention.

Each year, these state officers go through an intense application and interview process in order to represent their section in the world of agriculture. They learn leadership skills and achieve personal growth in their budding ag careers.

2020-21 Wisconsin State FFA Officers
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Wisconsin State FFA President Joe Schlies
Wisconsin State FFA President Joe Schlies Wisconsin FFA
Fullscreen
Section 1 State FFA Officer Jackie Rosenbush
Section 1 State FFA Officer Jackie Rosenbush Wisconsin FFA
Fullscreen
Section 2 State FFA Officer Benjamin Styer
Section 2 State FFA Officer Benjamin Styer Wisconsin FFA
Fullscreen
Section 3 State FFA Officer Carisa Cleven
Section 3 State FFA Officer Carisa Cleven Wisconsin FFA
Fullscreen
Section 4 State FFA Officer Kendra Jentz
Section 4 State FFA Officer Kendra Jentz Wisconsin FFA
Fullscreen
Section 5 State FFA Officer Brooks Lueck
Section 5 State FFA Officer Brooks Lueck Wisconsin FFA
Fullscreen
Section 6 State FFA Officer Olivia Lulich
Section 6 State FFA Officer Olivia Lulich Wisconsin FFA
Fullscreen
Section 7 State FFA Officer Cortney Zimmerman
Section 7 State FFA Officer Cortney Zimmerman Wisconsin FFA
Fullscreen
Section 8 State FFA Officer Katelyn Loehrke
Section 8 State FFA Officer Katelyn Loehrke Wisconsin FFA
Fullscreen
Section 9 State FFA Officer Katrina Hoesly
Section 9 State FFA Officer Katrina Hoesly Wisconsin FFA
Fullscreen
Section 10 State FFA Officer Melissa Konkel
Section 10 State FFA Officer Melissa Konkel Wisconsin FFA
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Here are the 2020-21 state FFA officers:

    Joe Schlies, Denmark FFA, State FFA President

    Jackie Rosenbush, Spooner FFA, Section 1

    Benjamin Styer, Menomonie FFA, Section 2

    Carisa Cleven, Tomah FFA, Section 3

    Kendra Jentz, River Ridge FFA, Section 4

    Brooks Lueck, Wisconsin Heights FFA, Section 5

    Olivia Lulich, Mauston FFA, Section 6

    Cortney Zimmerman, Spencer FFA, Section 7

    Katelyn Loehrke, Weyauwega-Fremont FFA, Section 8

    Katrina Hoesly, Denmark FFA, Section 9

    Melissa Konkel, Big Foot FFA, Section 10

    This story will be updated later with officer biographies.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2020/07/10/2020-21-wisconsin-state-ffa-officer-team-announced/5412929002/