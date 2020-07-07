CLOSE

Levi Kindschi, 20, was named 2020 National Outstanding Guernsey Youth. (Photo: Tara Kindschi)

Levi Lloyd Kindschi, of Loganville, was named 2020 National Outstanding Guernsey Youth on July 6. He represented Wisconsin at the award's state level in 2019.

The award is the highest honor from the American Guernsey Association for youth members. Kindschi, 20, works at the U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center near Madison and graduated in May this year with a degree in dairy management and farm operations from Southwest Technical College.

Kindschi's passion for dairy cows first sparked when his parents, Bill and Tara Kindschi, borrowed a calf from a local farm for Kindschi for youth livestock exhibitions. Although his parents aren't dairy farmers, Kindschi's passion for dairy grew through his childhood, and culminated in Guernsey cattle specialization when he won the Wisconsin Guernsey Breeder's youth essay calf contest in 2015.

Kindschi has exhibited, marketed and bred Guernseys. He has also participated in other AGA contests, including public speaking, quiz bowls and videos at both state and national competition levels. Kindschi has won many scholarships and grants through his Guernsey work, including those from the Wisconsin Holstein Association, Future Farmers of America and Select Sires.

Kindschi was born with learning disabilities, including a speech impairment and ADHD, and also lives with a cognitive memory disorder, making the award "an extra honor," his mother wrote.

"The skills required to train a calf to lead, plus the washing and daily care were both tasks that Levi could do," Tara Kindschi wrote. "Further, only a few items needed to be memorized and spoken during the showmanship class and the concentration needed for that were helpful in increasing his self confidence."

