Wisconsin Farm Technology Days in Jefferson County took place July 23-25, 2019 at Walter Grain Farms located in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin. The event generated around $69,000 in grant monies to be distributed to local organizations. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

Jefferson County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Grant Selection Committee has officially selected and awarded $69,000 in grant money to local community organizations.

“There were many commendable proposals that required careful consideration,” said LaVern Georgson of Jefferson County’s UW-Madison, Division of Extension. “Total requests were nearly twice the amount of money available for distribution, however some of the applications were more closely aligned with the grant guidelines,” he added.

All applications were evaluated on individual merit and ranked based on community impact, need, project scope, populations benefited, funding partnerships, countywide representation, and project timeline. The committee favored projects that would have lasting, long-term benefits to the community, while one-time or consumable expenses were not able to be funded with the dollars available.

The following organizations have been awarded with a grant from 2019 Jefferson County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days: Jefferson County 4C’s Milk Fund, Jefferson County 4-H Dairy Youth, Jefferson County 4th Grade Farm Tour, Jefferson County Ag in the Classroom, Jefferson County Agri-Business Club, Jefferson High School Agriculture Department, Johnson Creek FFA, Lake Mills FFA Alumni, Lake Mills FFA, Oconomowoc FFA Alumni, Rock Lake Troopers 4-H Club, Schurz Green Tigers Garden Club, South Side Eagles 4-H Club, Watertown Agri-Business Club, Watertown Public Library and Wisconsin Milking Shorthorn Breeders Association.

In addition to the $69,000 of grant money that has been awarded, organizers will award over $50,000 in scholarships to high school seniors over the next five years.

Wisconsin Farm Technology Days (WFTD) is a non-profit, educational organization that has sponsored an annual event showcasing agriculture and related industries since 1954. WFTD-Jefferson County took place July 23-25, 2019 at Walter Grain Farms located in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin.

