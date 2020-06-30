CLOSE

Mounds of cheese greeted attendees to the evening reception at the World Championship Cheese Contest on March 5, 2020, where the winning cheese, MA Gruyere from Bern, Switzerland, was named the 2020 World Champion Cheese. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association will host the World Champion Cheese Contest in Milwaukee next year.

The competition will take place February 17-19, 2021, at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee. The crowning reception for the contest's winner will be Feb. 19 at the Italian Community Center near the Wisconsin Center.

The contest is the largest of its kind and includes cheese, butter, yogurt and other dairy products. The 2020 event was held March 5, where a Swiss gruyere cheese won the championship and three Wisconsin cheese makers walked away with top honors.

While this year's paired event, CheeseExpo, was canceled for April due to the coronavirus pandemic, the WMCA says they will bring it back in 2021 along with the cheese contest. CheeseExpo will be held April 6-8, 2021, also at the Wisconsin Center.

"CheeseExpo draws more than 4,000 dairy processing industry professionals from all over the world to Wisconsin for educational seminars, interactive displays of equipment, unparalleled networking opportunities, and a jubilant salute to the world’s best cheesemakers," said Judy Keller, events director for WCMA. "We are thrilled to be able to keep these events – and the people who join in them – connected."

Entry details will be available starting August 18 and online entries open October 14 on the cheese contest's website.

WMCA will also host the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest and the Cheese Industry Conference in 2022, the release said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2020/06/30/world-champion-cheese-contest-milwaukee-2021/5348803002/