The University of Wisconsin-Madison has cancelled its annual summer field days, usually held at the school's Agricultural Research Stations around the state and hosted by the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences.

The cancelled events include Agronomy and Soils Field Day in Arlington, Potato Research Field Day in Hancock, Wisconsin Turfgrass Association Summer Field Day in Verona and Rhinelander Field Day in Rhinelander.

Despite the cancelations, CALS will continue to provide farmers with online resources through social media, blogs, YouTube channels, email newsletters and other outlets.

The college is connecting farmers with Division of Extension and CALS experts through a webinar series called Badger Crop Connect. The webinar goes live every other Wednesday at noon until September 30 this year.

The college also encourages browsing information on their various websites:

For more information on field days not listed above, you can call the ARS headquarters 608-846-3750 or call your local ARS. Find local contact information here.

