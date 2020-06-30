CLOSE

While members of the Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee had hoped by moving the date back to August, the annual Breakfast on the Farm event might still be salvaged this summer.

The breakfast hosts lined up for this year, Hinchley's Dairy Farm: the Hinchley family, will host next year’s event, scheduled for Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Photo: Courtesy of Hinchley family)

However, after care consideration, the committee decided against moving forward with the event slated to be held at Duane and Tina Hinchley's 240-cow dairy farm in Cambridge on August 1.

“The health and safety of our guests, farm family, volunteers, sponsors and the community at large are our top priorities, and we simply couldn’t justify hosting an event with so many uncertainties,” said Kristin Olson in a news release. “We are saddened to have to cancel for this year, but we look forward to next year’s event in Cambridge.”

Olson says the Hinchleys have agreed to host next year’s event, scheduled for Saturday, June 12, 2021. The Hinchley’s dairy herd is milked daily by a Lely robotic system, the latest in milking technology.

Meanwhile, the breakfast will move to Dane in 2022 as Haag Dairy, LLC – the Haag family – welcomes the community on Saturday, June 11.

