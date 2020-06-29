CLOSE

Time is running out to apply for aid from the WI Farm Support program. (Photo: Submitted)

With more than 11,600 applications filed since June 15, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is reminding eligible farmers to apply for direct payments through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program if they have not already.

The application window closes at 11:59 PM on Monday, June 29. Applications should be completed online at https://tap.revenue.wi.gov/farm.

Eligible farmers include those with gross income between $35,000 and $5 million for 2019. Producers of any commodity may apply as long as they meet the income eligibility requirements. More information about the program is available at https://revenue.wi.gov. Any questions or issues with the application, including translation needs, can be directed to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) at (608) 266-2772 or DORFarmSupport@wisconsin.gov.

DOR staff may follow up with applicants directly about their application. If farmers are unsure about the identity of the person calling, they should hang up and call the department back at (608) 266-2772.

