The famous cream puffs will be available at Wisconsin State Fair Park and select locations throughout the state during the original State Fair dates, August 6 -16. (Photo: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

While many loyal fairgoers were dismayed when Wisconsin State Fair officials announced the cancellation of the annual event, here's a bit of good news for those lamenting the loss of traditional fair foods.

Wisconsin State Fair Park Officials and Wisconsin Bakers Association announced this week that the famous cream puffs will be available at Wisconsin State Fair Park and select locations throughout the state during the original State Fair dates, August 6 -16.

The announcement is a part of the Wisconsin State Fair’s launch of the State Fair Necessities, bringing the Fair favorites to its loyal attendees.

“At the core of our State Fair mission, we are built upon celebrating everything Wisconsin is so proud to showcase,” said Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO in a news release. “While we can’t gather this year for the 169th Wisconsin State Fair due to the safety issues surrounding COVID-19, we want to safely offer select Fair staples, otherwise known as the State Fair Necessities. We will kick off the State Fair Necessities with the iconic signature food of the Wisconsin State Fair, the Original Cream Puff, as we just couldn’t imagine a year without them.”

The following events will be hosted as a part of the State Fair Necessities:

Curbside Cream Puffs presented by Sentry Foods

Dates: Thursday through Sundays, Aug. 6–9 and Aug, 13-16.

Time: Thursdays–Saturdays: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sundays: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, WI

Info at https://bit.ly/318el4y

Traveling Cream Puffs presented by Festival Foods

Dates: Aug. 10-12

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Festival Foods in the Kenosha, Appleton, and Madison areas

More info at https://bit.ly/2Nnnyhr

Corporate Cream Puffs and Deliveries presented by Bank Five Nine

Dates: Aug. 6–16

Time: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Deliveries available for five dozen or more

More info at https://bit.ly/2CA2geq

Virtual Cream Puff 5K benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation

Dates and times: Run or walk the 5K where and when you like!

Register: Online NOW – July 30, 2020

More info at https://bit.ly/2YuM5rn

There are more State Fair Necessities to be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for big announcements on your favorite Fair must-haves!

