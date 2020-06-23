CLOSE

Jayne Krull (Photo: DATCP)

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is releasing a new podcast series, "Rural Realities," which touches on stress for farmers and how they can adapt to changing times.

The series was inspired by the chaotic year farmers have had to endure due to international trade conflicts, strange weather patterns and the COVID-19 pandemic. A press release said "it’s no surprise Wisconsin farmers and their families are experiencing increased stress."

The series began June 22 with its first episode, "Breaking the Stigma of Farmer Mental Health," hosted by Renee Sutkay of Journey Mental Health. The release said topics surrounding mental health are stigmatized in rural communities, and DATCP plans on changing that reality.

"The goal of the podcast is to provide farmers, farm families and everyone in the agriculture sector with information and techniques to decrease stress in their lives and navigate the various challenges in farming," said Jayne Krull, DATCP Farm Center director.

DATCP has provided information on the next four episodes:

June 29 - “Your Brain on Stress,” John Shutske, University of Wisconsin - Division of Extension

July 6 - “Navigating Change When the World has Changed,” Dianne Vielhuber, author and pastor

July 13 - Discuss the “Undiscussabull,” Elaine Froese, farm transition specialist

July 20 - “Farm Financials: When to Reach Out for Help,” Paul Dietmann, Compeer Financial

Weekly episodes, which are about a half-hour long, will be released each Tuesday at 3 p.m. on the DATCP website. The podcast is also produced by Bill Baker, who is also known for the syndicated radio program "Dairy Radio Now."

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2020/06/23/listen-new-podcast-series-farmers-and-stress/3242197001/