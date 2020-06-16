CLOSE

Kim Pokorny (Photo: WFBF)

MADISON – Kim Pokorny has been selected as Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Chief Administrative Officer.

Pokorny will oversee all day-to-day operations and staff for the Madison-based, Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, which is the state’s largest general farm organization.

“I’m thrilled to bring my expertise and passion for agriculture to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation,” said Pokorny. “I look forward to working with the staff, board and members to develop opportunities and solutions to advance agriculture in Wisconsin. I’m grateful for the opportunity to return back to my roots in agriculture.”

Pokorny most recently served as the executive director for the Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association where she led operations of the organization. Additionally, she led the Food Armor® Foundation. Prior to her involvement with WVMA, Pokorny served as a program manager for the Professional Dairy Producers.

“I’m excited to welcome Kim to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau family,” said WFBF Vice President and Interim CAO Dave Daniels. “She has a great knowledge of agriculture and comes with extensive experience with other non-profit associations. She is an active member of the Dodge County 4-H and Waupun FFA Alumni. Kim was also a member of the Wisconsin Ag Coalition.”

Kim grew up on a registered Brown Swiss farm in Monroe. Today, she and her husband, Doyle, reside on a small farm in Waupun with their three children Dylon, Katrina and Cameron.

Dave Daniels (Photo: WFBF)

Pokorny succeeds Dave Daniels, who served as the WFBF’s interim CAO. She begins her duties as CAO on August 17.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2020/06/16/kim-pokorny-oversee-wisconsin-farm-bureau-federation-operations/3197534001/