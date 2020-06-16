CLOSE

In 2018, Dr. Michael Meyeter introduced members of the Dairy Cares of Wisconsin organizing committee to the simulation lab at Children’s Wisconsin, based in Milwaukee. The hands-on training in the lab allows the next generation of health care providers to safely practice for a variety of emergencies in multi-faceted educational space. (Photo: Courtesy of Dairy Cares of Wisconsin)

Dairy Cares of Wisconsin is going virtual for its 10th anniversary campaign.

For nine years, the non-profit organization’s signature event was a summer Garden Party that raised funds on behalf of Children’s Wisconsin (formerly Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin). However, in 2020, during a period of appropriate social distancing, the campaign is shifting to multi-media platforms.

Last year, Dairy Cares brought its lifetime fundraising to $1.3 million, all of which directly benefits children and families facing medical or extraordinary crises. In 2018, Children’s Wisconsin christened the new, state-of-the art “Dairy Cares of Wisconsin Simulation Lab,” which gives medical professionals a safe venue to learn and sharpen their skills.

“We appreciate that these are extraordinary times. The demands on all medical and health care providers are unprecedented,” said Jim Ostrom, Dairy Cares co-founder and a member of the Children’s Wisconsin Foundation Board. “We are asking donors to help in any way they can. Considering our country’s economic turbulence, we are particularly respectful of any decision they make in determining the amount of their donation. Every gift matters.”

Two ways to participate

Donate directly. Between now and July 25, make online donations at www.dairycaresofwisconsin.org, or send sponsorships and gifts to Dairy Cares of Wisconsin, Inc., N3569 Vanden Bosch Road, Kaukauna, WI, 54130 Auction by text. Simply text the word “DAIRY” to 71760, to receive “live” updates as new experiences and gift packages are put on a virtual auction block.

All proceeds will directly benefit the health system, which is headquartered in Milwaukee and offers 40 different care locations through the state.

The “auction by text” technology will allow donors to see specific ways their financial gifts can be put to use during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the acquisition of cloth masks, hand sewn gowns, sanitizer and face shields.

Dairy Cares (Photo: Dairy Cares)

Other Ways to Support Dairy Cares

As in the past, Dairy Cares welcomes new sponsors to contribute to the cause. Contact Laurie Fischer (laurie@lauriefischergroup.com; 920-366-1880) or Jim Ostrom (jostrom@milksource.net; 920-759-4674) for more information.

About Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin

Headquartered in Milwaukee, the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin provides statewide care through 40 different locations. These various sites provide a range of specialized services, from dealing with childhood terminal illness and cancer to psychological disorders. Experts in premature birth, the neonatal intensive care unit is ranked top in the nation. For more information, visit the website at chw.org.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2020/06/16/dairy-cares-campaign-go-virtual-due-covid-19/3201974001/