Abigail Martin poses with the top six candidates for the 73rd Alice in Dairyland on March 14 at Lake Lawn Resort. Pictured, from left, are Rachel Gerbitz, Erica Helmer, Stephanie Hoff, Martin, Kaitlin Konder, Julia Nunes and Grace Schroeder. (Photo: Carol Spaeth-Bauer/Wisconsin State Farmer)

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said in a press release Friday that the selection of the 73rd Alice in Dairyland will take place online at 7:30 pm Saturday, June 20.

A live Q&A session will also take place online Friday night at 7 pm. Anyone can watch the Q&A or the selection show on the Alice in Dairyland Facebook page.

There are 6 candidates vying for the position this year: Rachel Gerbitz of Milton; Erica Helmer of Plymouth; Stephanie Hoff of Thorp; Kaitlin Konder of Glenwood City; Julia Nunes of Chippewa Falls; and Grace Schroeder of Cashton. The current Alice is Abigail Martin of Rock County.

Martin will continue in her role through the end of July and will serve as a mentor to the next Alice to smooth over the transition - the incumbent Alice normally only stays on for a week after the new Alice is selected. Martin said this longer transition time is crucial to "help navigate new waters."

The WDATCP said certain changes were made to the selection process, namely that the candidates would not make agribusiness tours as a group, but instead go alone and create a vlog to comply with social distancing guidelines. The vlogs will all be shared during the livestreamed event, and each candidate will also make a final speech.

