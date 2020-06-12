CLOSE

Ocean View Sterling Silver (Photo: Cybil FIsher)

A Dane County cow has earned the honor of being named Holstein Association USA's 2019 Star of the Breed. Tapped for the honor is Ocean-View Sterling Silver, bred and owned by Ocean View Genetics, Daryl and Pam Nunes in Deerfield, Wis.

The Star of the Breed recognition is given annually to one Registered Holstein® cow that exemplifies outstanding milk production combined with exceptional conformation. To be eligible for the Star of the Breed award, a cow must place in the top five in her class at a National Show, be in a herd enrolled in the TriStarSM program and have an official classification score.

Once eligible cows are determined, a calculation is done using the cows’ combined mature equivalent fat and protein and age adjusted classification score to determine the top cow.

Silver is classified Excellent-94 2E, and completed her most recent 365-day lactation, calving in at five years and seven months of age with 58,330 pounds of milk, 2,419 pounds of fat and 1,640 pounds of protein. She was the fourth place 150,000 Pound Lifetime Production Cow at the 2019 Midwest Spring National Holstein Show.

Silver was named Grand Champion of the District 6 Holstein Show as a Four-Year-Old in 2016 and she has three 365-day records over 55,000 pounds of milk. These records have earned her numerous awards including the number 2 national leader spot as a Junior 3 for milk and she is currently number one for milk in Wisconsin. She has also received the National Elite Performer designation, according to The Pulse, a Holstein Association USA publication.

Sired by Regancrest S Braxton-ET, Silver traces back to one of the foundation cows of Ocean View, Ideograph Burkgov Steps, purchased by Daryl's dad, the late Marvin Nunes, in the 1968 Utah National Holstein Convention Sale.

According to The Pulse, many of the success stories at Ocean View trace back to this $2,400 purchase.

“My dad went to the sale intent on spending $2,000. While this Burkgov daughter exceeded that price, she also exceeded our expectations,” says Daryl. “Steps not only was the foundation for Ocean View, she also ends up as the foundation for many herds around the world through her grandson Sexation. Silver herself traces back to Steps at least five times through her maternal and paternal lines!”

Silver completes 13 generations of Excellent and Very Good dams, with her nearest three dams being Ocean-View Zenith Sassy EX-90, Ocean-View Starlet Sassy EX-93 3E and Ocean-View Benefit Sassy EX-91 2E.

According to Daryl and Pam Nunes, Silver represents and pays tribute to the breeding philosophy that Daryl’s father, Marvin, started at Ocean View. Namely, silky, dairy cows that work hard and possess outstanding individuality with depth of pedigree.

“We feel that today the art of breeding is getting lost in our industry and it’s easy to forget about the balanced cow,” they said. “We don’t look at proof numbers, we look at what a bull is making for daughters, what his cow family did and what a cow is doing in our herd. When you have worked with cow families over the generations, this one for over 50 years, you gain an insight as to how they breed. Balanced cows are our goal- cows that milk, last and look great doing it!”

An in-depth profile of this impressive cow can be found in the Spring 2020 issue of The Pulse, available at www.holsteinusa.com under the Latest News tab.

