WI FFA Foundation awards scholarships (Photo: National FFA)

The Wisconsin FFA Foundation has awarded $32,070 in post-secondary scholarships to 40 Wisconsin FFA members from 33 chapters. Scholarships are awarded to seniors in high school or students currently enrolled in a university/technical college. They must be in good standing with the Wisconsin Association of FFA and also maintain an acceptable scholastic record.

The Foundation is thankful to the generous industry and individual donors who make this program possible through annual and endowment contributions. The Wisconsin FFA Foundation scholarships continue to thrive and advance the organization’s mission of supporting agricultural education opportunities throughout Wisconsin.

The 2020 Wisconsin FFA Foundation scholarship recipients, and sponsors are listed below:

Emily Dahlke, Adams-Friendship FFA -- Armor Animal Health Endowment

Emma Hamilton, Adams-Friendship FFA -- Arnold and Katherine Cordes Endowment

Tyler Schroepfer, Antigo FFA -- Karl & Ruth Drye Scholarship, in honor of Ken Allen

Collin Weltzien, Arcadia FFA -- WI Agri-Business Association

Curtis Weltzien, Arcadia FFA -- Walter and Delores Bjoraker Endowment

Ryan Erickson, Barron FFA -- WI Agri-Business Association

Alexis Luedtke, Beaver Dam FFA -- Keith Gundlach Scholarship

Melissa Konkel, Big Foot FFA -- Dr. Richard & Peggy Daluge Endowment

Rachel Klinkner, Cashton FFA -- Farmer Community Giving, Organic Valley

Ashley Carns, Darlington FFA -- Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association

Carson Lobdell, Darlington FFA -- GROWMARK

Katrina Hoesly, Denmark FFA -- Elstad Brothers Endowment

Joe Schlies, Denmark FFA -- Culver's Franchising System, Inc.

Lindsey Augustine, Ellsworth FFA -- WI Agri-Business Association

Katie Zimmer, Flambeau FFA -- Star Blends

Kaitlyn Webster, Gilman FFA -- Virgil and Ann Martinson Endowment

Kayla Johnson, Granton FFA -- Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association

Jillian Tyler, Granton FFA -- Louis M. Sasman of the Kiwanis Club of Downtown Madison Endowment

Colton Klecker, Lake Mills FFA -- Robert and Herta Laatsch Family Endowment

Jeremiah Ihm, Lancaster FFA -- Bernie and Marty Staller Endowment

Dara Stichert, Marshfield FFA -- Kenneth K. Heideman Endowment

Olivia Lulich, Mauston FFA -- Blain's Farm and Fleet

Benjamin Styer, Menomonie FFA -- ConAgra Foods

Emma McNally, Milton FFA -- Dean P. and Mary Elstad Gagnon Endowment

Casey Denk, Mondovi FFA -- WI Rural Opportunities Foundation

Dallas Kreisa, Plymouth FFA -- Badger State Ethanol

Alexis Kwak, Prairie Farm FFA -- Gordon Iverson Endowment

Kayla Reed, Pulaski FFA -- Chippewa Valley Bean

Carter Beaulieu, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA -- Keith Gundlach Scholarship

Morgan Jones, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA -- Matthew D. Anderson Endowment Fund

Mia Hillebrand, River Valley FFA -- GROWMARK

Tiffany Neuheisel, River Valley FFA -- Harold and Geneva Beals Endowment

Kathleen Yanke, Sauk Prairie FFA -- Rodney Kittelsen Endowment

Zachary Woodworth, Shullsburg FFA -- WI Rural Opportunities Foundation

Brooke Kiefer, Slinger FFA -- WI Public Service

Kailee Kaiser, Southwestern Wisconsin FFA -- Armor Animal Health Endowment

Cortney Zimmerman, Spencer FFA -- WI Agri-Business Association

Colby Von Haden, Tomah FFA -- John and Hattie Van Wychen Endowment

Connor Esch, Union Grove FFA -- Lee Foundation

Jessica Magdanz, Weyauwega-Fremont FFA -- Blain's Farm and Fleet

Daniel Clark, Spencer FFA -- Sponsor: Chippewa Valley Bean

