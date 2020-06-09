CLOSE

Landmark Services Cooperative currently hosts the Little Red Dairy Barn at the Markesan location. Each week approximately 40 local families are served farm fresh dairy products. (Photo: Landmark Services Cooperative)

The Little Red Dairy Barn belongs to the Green Lake County Dairy Promotions Committee and has been a delicious staple at local events for years. Consumers visit the Dairy Barn to sample one or many of the up to 24 tubs of ice cream that fit in the cooler. Landmark Services Cooperative is currently hosting the Dairy Barn at the Landmark office at W1646 County Rd S in Markesan, Wisconsin.

This year is unique in many ways, including the way that the Dairy Barn is being used in the Green Lake County community. Inspired by the Sassy Cow Kindness Cooler, the Dairy Promotions Committee partnered with the local food pantry and school lunch program to hand out vouchers for free dairy products, including butter, cheese, ice cream, Palermo’s pizza, chocolate or strawberry milk, string cheese, cheese curds, cottage cheese, yogurt and more.

The Dairy Barn at Landmark Services Cooperative. Bottom photo: Lots of delicious and nutritious dairy products to help local families in need. (Photo: Landmark Services Cooperative)

The dairy products are available to families who may be in need and could use the extra food. It’s also a great way to promote dairy products and support local agriculture.

The committee receives funding from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. Since some of the normal events that the committee would use the funds for aren’t taking place this year, the group got creative and is offering other promotions like this one.

The Dairy Barn was quite popular during May providing more than $500 worth of dairy products to approximately 40 families in the Markesan community. The program has been extended through the month of June. The Dairy Barn is open on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This weekend is traditionally June Dairy Days in Markesan, however with COVID-19 restrictions they needed to alter plans a little. The barn is moving to downtown Markesan Saturday night for a car cruise to honor the Class of 2020 graduates and FFA will be working in the dairy barn serving Culver’s custard. Sunday the Lions Club is holding a chicken BBQ and (if there is any custard left) the dairy barn will be there as well.

