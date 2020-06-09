CLOSE

The EPA's June 9 cancellation order outlines limited and specific circumstances under which existing stocks of the three affected dicamba products can be used for a limited period of time. (Photo: Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a key order this week providing farmers with needed clarity following the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals’ June 3, 2020 vacatur of three dicamba registrations.

The June 9 cancellation order outlines limited and specific circumstances under which existing stocks of the three affected dicamba products can be used for a limited period of time. EPA’s order will advance protection of public health and the environment by ensuring use of existing stocks follows important application procedures.

“At the height of the growing season, the Court’s decision has threatened the livelihood of our nation’s farmers and the global food supply,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a news release “Today’s cancellation and existing stocks order is consistent with EPA’s standard practice following registration invalidation, and is designed to advance compliance, ensure regulatory certainty, and to prevent the misuse of existing stocks.”

EPA’s order will mitigate some of the devastating economic consequences of the Court’s decision for growers, and particularly rural communities, at a time they are experiencing great stress due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Details of the Order

EPA’s order addresses sale, distribution, and use of existing stocks of the three affected dicamba products – XtendiMax with vapor grip technology, Engenia, and FeXapan.

Distribution or sale by any person is generally prohibited except for ensuring proper disposal or return to the registrant.

Growers and commercial applicators may use existing stocks that were in their possession on June 3, 2020, the effective date of the Court decision. Such use must be consistent with the product’s previously-approved label, and may not continue after July 31, 2020.

Bayer, the German parent company of Monsanto Co., which makes the herbicide welcomed EPA's swift action.

"XtendiMax and the other low-volatility dicamba products are vital tools that many growers rely on to safely, successfully, and sustainably protect their crops from weeds," the company said in a statement, adding, "Our top priority is making sure all our customers have the support they need to have a successful season."

Company officials said they were reviewing the EPA’s action and the Bayer's webpage updated with the latest information at https://bit.ly/2MJa2UZ.

Large farm groups like the National Corn Growers Association went on record urging the EPA to immediately appeal this ruling and obtain a stay of this overreaching court order.

"(The court's) decision to remove a weed control option, especially in the middle of the season, adds yet another challenge to an already difficult time and sets a concerning precedent," the group said.

For the order to take effect in Wisconsin, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) must take action to revoke the registration of these products. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and wait for direction from EPA prior to changing the state registration for these products.

Background

On June 3, 2020, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order vacating EPA’s pesticide registrations containing the active ingredient dicamba: Xtendimax with Vaporgrip Technology (EPA Reg. No. 524-617); Engenia – (EPA Reg. No. 7969-345); and FeXapan – (EPA Reg. No. 352-913).

Since the Court issued its opinion, the EPA has been overwhelmed with letters and calls from farmers citing the devastation of this decision on the millions of acres of crops, millions of dollars already invested by farmers, and threat to America’s food supply.

