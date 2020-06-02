CLOSE

To date, 22 fair committees have made the difficult decision to cancel their fairs for the summer of 2020. Many of the committees worked under the directives of county, state and national health agencies in regards to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many cited the limitations placed on large public gatherings in terms of logistics, and the health and safety of volunteers, staff, vendors, exhibitors.

According to the Wisconsin Association of Fairs as June 2, 2020, 55 of our 75 state aided Wisconsin State, County and District Fairs are planning on hosting their 2020 Fair. Events that have announced cancellations include:

The Jefferson County Fair

The Northern WI State Fair

The Washington County Fair

The Waukesha County Fair

The Iron County Fair

The Polk County Fair

The Florence County Fair

The Rock County Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair

The Trempealeau County Fair

The Door County Fair

The Marquette County Fair

The Dunn County Fair

The Columbia County Fair

The Lodi Ag Fair

The Stoughton Fair (Associate Member)

The Elroy Fair

The Dane County Fair

The Green Lake County Fair

The Sauk County Fair

The Kewaunee County Fair

The Monroe County Ag Society cancelled the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull 2020 event.

The Oneida County Fair

The Langlade County Fair has modified their 2020 Fair.

