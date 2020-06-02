Fair cancellations continue to grow
CLOSE
To date, 22 fair committees have made the difficult decision to cancel their fairs for the summer of 2020. Many of the committees worked under the directives of county, state and national health agencies in regards to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many cited the limitations placed on large public gatherings in terms of logistics, and the health and safety of volunteers, staff, vendors, exhibitors.
According to the Wisconsin Association of Fairs as June 2, 2020, 55 of our 75 state aided Wisconsin State, County and District Fairs are planning on hosting their 2020 Fair. Events that have announced cancellations include:
- The Jefferson County Fair
- The Northern WI State Fair
- The Washington County Fair
- The Waukesha County Fair
- The Iron County Fair
- The Polk County Fair
- The Florence County Fair
- The Rock County Fair
- The Wisconsin State Fair
- The Trempealeau County Fair
- The Door County Fair
- The Marquette County Fair
- The Dunn County Fair
- The Columbia County Fair
- The Lodi Ag Fair
- The Stoughton Fair (Associate Member)
- The Elroy Fair
- The Dane County Fair
- The Green Lake County Fair
- The Sauk County Fair
- The Kewaunee County Fair
- The Monroe County Ag Society cancelled the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck & Tractor Pull 2020 event.
- The Oneida County Fair
The Langlade County Fair has modified their 2020 Fair.
Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2020/06/02/fair-cancellations-continue-grow/3123778001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments