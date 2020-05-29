CLOSE

Lindsay Geiger, a fourth-grade student from Chilton, is the state winner of the Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom Essay Contest. Wisconsin fourth and fifth graders were asked to write a 100-to-300-word essay with the theme, “How has Wisconsin agriculture affected your life today?”

Lindsay is the daughter of John and Laura Geiger. Carrie Stammer is her teacher at Chilton Area Catholic School in Calumet County.

Each year the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program hosts an essay contest revolving around food and agriculture. This contest is open to all fourth and fifth grade students across the state.

A total of 1,574 students wrote essays for the competition, which is sponsored by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation and We Energies.

The nine district winners received a prize package including a yard sign, Culvers gift card, plaque and a selection of books. The state winner also received an additional plaque and gift. This year’s finalists were:

Madelyn Malone, fourth grade, Moundview Elementary in Elk Mound

Winning Essay

Agriculture is Important!

Agriculture is important to our family and our community. My Dad works in the agriculture business. He installs and fixes dairy equipment on local farms. His work helps keep the farmers going and the cows happy. I am so proud of what my Dad does! I have been able to go with him and watch him work. I get to see him fill barrels and try to figure out why something doesn’t work. I love to go and see the baby calves, too! My family is able to live on the money my Dad makes at his agriculture job. We can pay our bills and have fun.

Agriculture gives us food, clothes and jobs. It gives us dairy products, meat, vegetable, fruits and grains. I enjoy each one of these products, especially cheese! Farmers provide us with fabric like cotton, wool, and leather. People are then able to turn these fabrics into the clothes we wear as well as sheets, towels, purses, shoes, blankets, sweatshirts and many, many more items. These items are essential to people in our community. Many jobs involve agriculture such as farmers, teachers, drivers, producers and maintenance. These jobs bring needed money into our community so we can live.

Agriculture provides most of the world’s food and fabrics! What would we do without agriculture? I hope we never have to find out! ~ Lindsay Geiger

