Ag in the Classroom announces Ag Day contest winners
The Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom Program has announced the top three winners of the National Ag Day drawing contest. More than 160 entries were received.
One winner was selected in each of the age categories: 6 and younger, 7 to 9 and 10 to 12. All participants received an Ag in the Classroom resource with the winner in each category receiving a book about agriculture. Entries were judged by members of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Committee.
Winners
Age 6 and under: Brooklyn, age 6, of Balsam Lake
Age 7 to 9: Leah, age 9 of Colfax
Age 10 to 12: Lily, age 10, of Colfax
Runners-up
Age 6 and under: Abigail, age 6, of Brillion and Ella, age 5, of Fort Atkinson
Age 7 to 9: Lilly, age 9, of Omro and Serena, age 8, of Holmen
Age 10 to 12: Garrett, age 11, of Clinton and June, age 10, of Colfax
National Ag Day was celebrated on March 24. This year, many activities were canceled or done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom conducted the Ag Day drawing contest along with encouraging volunteers to read to students or connect through other activities virtually.
Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom is a program to help students K-12 understand the importance of agriculture. The program is coordinated by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with funding from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation, other agricultural groups and a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Learn more at wisagclassroom.org.
