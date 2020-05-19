Mental health mini-series set
MADISON – Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education Committee is kicking off a virtual mental health mini-series beginning May 20. The mini-series consists of both live webinars and pre-recorded videos touching on a variety of mental health topics.
“May is mental health month, and with everyone under added stress right now, we saw a need to bring awareness to mental health topics,” said WFBF Promotion and Education Committee Chair Darby Sampson. “Through this mini-series, we plan to offer information and resources to cope with stressful situations and ways to support family, friends and neighbors through challenging times.”
The mini-series begins with a webinar at noon on Wednesday, May 20. Throughout the following weeks, additional webinars and informational videos will be shared addressing a variety of mental health topics. The following is a list of currently scheduled events:
- May 20: It’s Okay to Not be Okay – Jeff Ditzenberger, Join the webinar using this link https://bit.ly/2ANc4AZ
- May 27: Identifying Signs of Stress in Yourself and Others – Megan Lyons
- June 3: Chronic Stress – John Shutske
- June 10: Recognizing and Handling Suicidal Behaviors – Chris Frakes
For the most up to date schedule, webinar links, and video recordings, please visit this event page on Facebook.
