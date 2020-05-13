CLOSE

* Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

SATURDAY, MAY 16

Dane, WI

Online Only – Tractor, Farm and Outdoor Items – 7812 Benson Rd – Auction starts to close May 19th 6:00 p.m., Preview May 18th 2-4pm, Pick up May 20th 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Some items include: IH and Case tractors, 2000 Ford F250, 2017 Polaris Sportsman, riding mowers, farming equipment, tools, carts, cabinets, ladders, running gear, gravity boxes, horse trailer, heaters, hardware, boat, wood stove, and much more. See full catalog and bid online-After auction pay online and schedule pick up time. RWA Travis Hamele #2224-052. 10% Buyer’s Fee. See Website for Additional Terms. Please visit www.hameleauctions.com for full listings. Sale conducted by Hamele Auctions.

Merrill, WI

L-2050: 459+/- Acre dairy farm near Merrill, WI! ** Additional 267.75+/- acres to be sold at auction on 5/16/2020 See the Corning View Farms auction listing on our website! www.nolansales.com 715-754-5221 for details.

Mauston, WI

Online Only – Virtual Annual Lawn & Leisure Auction – 650 LaCrosse St – Mowers, Compact Utilities, & UTV’s. Please visit www.proxibid.com or www.equipmentfacts.com for full listings. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction Co.

MONDAY, MAY 18

Wausau, WI

Online Auction – Wisconsin Contractors 2-Day Spring Auction May 18 & 19. Accepting Consignments. Wanted: Trucks, trailers, heavy construction, tractors, forklifts, logging, farm, attachments and more!! For more info, visit NitkeAuctions.com, email nitkeauction@hansenauctiongroup.com or call (715)539-6295.

TUESDAY, MAY 19

Livingston, WI

Online Only– Large Farm Virtual Online Auction. Viewing available May 8th, 9th, 15th & 16th 9AM – 5PM by appointment only. Tractors, Combine & Skid Loaders, Livestock trailer, Grain Bins, Bulk Bins, Harvesters & Misc items, plus much more. Visit www.wilkinsonauctions.com for full listing and photos. Sale conducted by Wilkinson Auction & Reality.

**Loyal, WI

Special Dairy Sale - W1461 State Hwy 98, Loyal, WI 54446 - After the dairy sale we will be selling feeder cattle, fat cattle, baby calves and cull cows as usual EARLY CONSIGNMENTS: 12 Holstein tiestall cows from overstocked herd, all stages lactation. 3 just fresh Holstein heifers milking in the 60s. 16 Holstein heifers 300 - 500 lb, AI sired, vaccinated. 15 month old Polo P Red Son, A2A2, double polled, proven breeder, Red Factor & nice! EXPECTING 300 HEAD. www.oberholtzerauctions.com sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 159 head of Holstein, Registered Holstein and R&W Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). Allayne & Trent Turk of Black Earth, WI are retiring from dairying and will disperse their Registered Holstein herd at this auction (68 head). See ad for additional details. Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. www.stadeauction.com, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

**Watertown, WI

Online Only – Spring Farm, Lawn & Garden Sale – May 20 & 21 – Day 1: Agriculture Machinery, Horse Drawn Equipment, and Farm Toys. Day 2: Large variety of patio Furniture and Mowers. Much More w/New Items Added Daily! For complete details visit www.jonesauctionservice.com Sale conducted by Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

Grand Marsh, WI

Online only – Wallendal Farms Irrigation, Tool, & Parts Auction. Lots will start ending on Wednesday May 20th at 10AM. Bid at www.gavinbros.hibid.com. Pre-View by Appointment – call Eric @ 608-547-8854. Pickup will be Friday May 22nd 9AM to 2PM. GAVIN BROS AUCTIONEERS - (WRAC # 274). Jim Gavin (#2387), Matt Gavin (#2389). 608-524-6416, 608-356-9437.

SATURDAY, MAY 30

** Beaver Dam, WI

10:00 AM - Summer Consignment Auction via REAL TIME WEBCAST. CONSIGNMENTS WANTED! Location: 9663 CTH S, Beaver Dam, WI. Visit www.colbob.com for more details, consigned items & pics. Sale conducted by BOB’S AUCTION SERVICE, Columbus, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13

Mountain, WI - DATE CHANGE

10:00 AM – Donald J Kempf Estate – 16408 Woodridge Ln. - Year Round Cottage on 9.5 Acres +/- being offered in parcels, Tractor, Forklift, & much much more. Too numerous to mention! Visit www.nolansales.com for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

