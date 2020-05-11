CLOSE

Agronomists, crop consultants and farmers can get timely crop updates from University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension experts by joining bi-weekly Badger Crop Connect webinars beginning May 20.

UW Extension (Photo: UWEX)

Topics and speakers for the first webinar are early season weed control considerations for corn and soybeans, and GDD and emergence – assessing and evaluating corn stands. Extension weed specialist Rodrigo Werle and Joe Lauer, Extension corn specialist will present 15-20 minutes on each topic with time for questions.

Each webinar will also feature a county agent/educator with a brief update on local agronomic conditions.

This new webinar series, hosted by Extension Crops and Soils educators, will be held every other Wednesday from 12:30 – 1:15 pm beginning May 20 through September. CCA credits are available for each webinar. There is no fee for these webinars, but registration is required. Please register at https://go.wisc.edu/jn9z00.

For more information contact Mike Ballweg, Extension Sheboygan County crops and soils agent, michael.ballweg@wisc.edu or Dan Marzu, Extension Lincoln and Langlade Counties agriculture educator, dan.marzu@wisc.edu.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2020/05/11/get-weekly-crop-updates-via-uw-extension-webinars/3113493001/