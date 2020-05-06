CLOSE

The Waupun FFA and FFA Alumni, with the help of a local anonymous donor, gave away 1,200 gallons of milk in the Waupun Area School District on April 24. Pictured are, from left, Mackenzie Chitko, Ag/Tech Teacher at Waupun High School, Tiffany Sponholz, Waupun High School Assistant Principal and Tari Costello, Agriculture Education Teacher at Waupun High School. (Photo: Tari Costello)

The Waupun FFA and FFA Alumni, in partnership with a local donor, are back for week three of Agricultural Giveaways starting at 10 a.m., Friday, May 8. This week they will be giving away 2,000 pounds of mozzarella cheese as part of their Ag Products Drive Thru.

Due to the volume of people coming to the three drive up locations, people are asked to do the following:

► Please visit one of the locations

► Please follow a line of traffic.

► Please do not arrive earlier than 10 a.m. to allow volunteers to safely get ready for the distribution.

The three locations are LeRoy Meats and Catering in Fox Lake, Tractor Supply Co., and Rens Floral/Glamour Shop in Waupun. The drive through will be located on the street behind LeRoy Meats due to traffic concerns.

"We are doing this because our local farmers have lost a huge market for their products of milk, cheese, beef, pork and more due to the closing of schools, restaurants, conventions, etc.," said Waupun FFA advisor Tari Costello. "If through these generous donations, more products come off of the shelves of stores, the supply chain can keep moving and get products directly into the hands of consumers."

Leroy Meats and Catering, Brandon Meats & Sausage and Eden Meat Market donated the use of their refrigerated trailers and trucks for the drive thru.

Carol Spaeth-Bauer at 262-875-9490 or carol.spaeth-bauer@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at cspaethbauer or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/carol.spaethbauer.

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2020/05/06/waupun-ffa-alumni-set-give-away-mozzarella-cheese-week/5175861002/