Planting is ahead of last year thanks to a window of dry weather has allowed farmers to work land across the state. (Photo: Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer)

Despite rain showers that dropped up to 4 inches of precipitation in southeastern Wisconsin, farmers were busy tilling and planting fields across the state last week.

According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, strong winds and slightly above normal temperatures helped farmers get back into fields quickly, allowing fieldwork progress to move ahead of the 5-year average before the weekend.

Corn, soybeans, oats, potatoes, spring vegetables, and alfalfa were all being planted with tillage and manure spreading ongoing. Winter wheat, hay, and pastures were greening up slowly. Reporters in some areas noted that pastures were not growing quickly enough to support grazing yet.

According to the report, spring tillage was 59 percent complete, 16 days ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn planting across the Badger state was 33 percent complete, 16 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of the average.

Soybean planting was 14 percent complete, 18 days ahead of last year and a week ahead of the average. This is the largest one week increase since records began in 1980.

Over half of the oats crop was planted, over two weeks ahead of schedule, with 20 percent of the crop emerged – 10 days ahead of last year.

