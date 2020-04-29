CLOSE

The late Randy Geiger of Reedsville, is one of six dairy leaders and innovators being inducted into the National Dairy Shrine Dairy Hall of Fame. Geiger, shown holding Ran-Rose Blitz Allstar EX-9, a cow that produced over 200,000 pounds of milk, and traces directly back to one of Randy’s first purchases he made as a young farmer in 1968, has been selected as one of four Pioneers award winners. (Photo: Courtesy of the Geiger family)

DENMARK – Six dairy industry leaders have been selected as this year's Dairy Hall of Fame honorees by the National Dairy Shrine. The men receiving the Guest of Honor, Distinguished Dairy Cattle Breeder, and Pioneer recognition awards hail from Wisconsin, Maryland and Ohio.

According to NDS Executive Director David Selner, the awards were designed to honor present and previous dairy industry leaders that have contributed to strengthening and energizing the dairy industry.

This year’s honorees will be inducted into the National Dairy Hall of Fame in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.

Jay Mattison (Photo: LinkedIn)

Jay Mattison of Verona, Wisconsin will receive the highest honor from the National Dairy Shrine as the Guest of Honor. Mattison is currently the CEO of National DHIA and a leader in the creation of the Council on Dairy Cattle Breeding.

David Patrick of Maple Dell Ayrshires of Woodbine, Maryland, has been selected as the Distinguished Dairy Cattle Breeder. Patrick's prize winning cattle have been nominated several times for Junior All American and All American awards.

Through an anonymous selection committee, these long time career dairy leaders have been selected as Pioneers.

Harold Barnum, Fort Atkinson, WI, Dairy Sanitation leader and innovator

Dr Allan Bringe, Madison, WI, Dairy Extension Professor for the University of Wisconsin Madison

Allan Bringe (Photo: UW Madison)

Randall Geiger, Reedsville, WI, Dairyman and Dairy Cooperative Leader

Dr. Don Monke, Plain City, OH, Animal Health Leader & Veterinarian at Select Sires

These honorees will be officially inducted into the Dairy Hall of Fame during the annual National Dairy Shrine Awards Banquet set for Thursday October 1 in Madison, Wisconsin.

For more information about the banquet or about students or industry leaders being recognized by National Dairy Shrine, please contact our office at info@dairyshrine.org or visit our website www.dairyshrine.org.

Started in 1949 this non-profit organization honors dairy industry leaders, encourages future dairy leaders and records dairy history at the National Dairy Shrine Museum and National Dairy Hall of Fame in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin.

