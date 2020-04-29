CLOSE

Workers at Specialty Cheese Co. package products on the floor of the company's Reeseville, Wis. plant Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. The company has found its niche manufacturing ethnic cheeses, including those found in Latino, Polish and Middle Eastern cultures. (Photo: John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

REESEVILLE, Wis. (AP) – The business here is cheese.

Most of it is not the typical Wisconsin fare, even in this era of Gruyeres, smoked Goudas, brie, flavored feta and those cheeses made with sheep and goat’s milk.

The vats and the 250 employees at Specialty Cheese Co. turn out paneer, considered the cheddar of India, but which does not contain rennet or salt, key ingredients in most other cheese.

The daily production schedule can also include Ackawi, a white-rind cheese native to Palestine; jibneh Arabieh, a soft white cheese popular in Egypt and the Arabian Gulf; and a long list of Hispanic fresh, hard and melting cheeses like asadero, a Mexican version of Monterey jack, and Cotija, a grating cheese used on salads, tacos and tostadas.

Specialty Cheese does make a cheddar, but it’s baked into a bar called Just The Cheese. It looks like a granola or energy bar only it’s 100 percent cheese, and it is turning out to be one of the company’s biggest-selling items and is entered into the recent World Championship Cheese Contest at Monona Terrace in the natural snack cheese category.

Workers at Specialty Cheese Co. tend a vat in the company's processing facility in Reeseville, Wis., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Photo: John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Rural recharge

“Business is pretty simple. Identify a market need, figure out how to do it, get access to capital,” said Paul Scharfman, 65, who, along with his wife, Vicki Semo Scharfman, founded the company in 1991. “I add a fourth, which is about motivating people.”

And that approach to his business and his people is designed to reduce rural poverty by eliminating barriers to employment. Paul Scharfman, a Harvard Business School graduate and a former Oscar Mayer marketing manager, is proving that there are swaths of people who want to work but have issues with transportation and child care.

That’s why Scharfman has taken a number of steps in recent years to attract and retain employees beyond the $15-per-hour wage in a county where 39 percent of the 34,648 households have incomes above the federal poverty level but struggle to afford basic necessities. The statewide average is 37.5 percent, according to a United Way study.

At Specialty Cheese, all employees, some of whom may have been out of the workforce for months or even years, take classes in emotional intelligence. Since implementing the program in 2014, employee retention has gone from one in five to four in five. The classes, attended by supervisors and line workers alike, and presented in both English and Spanish, can include meditation, breathing and how to handle conflict resolution.

“I live by this stuff,” Scharfman said. “Compassion works. Feelings matter. Soft skills matter.”

Scharfman also employs 10 people to serve as drivers to shuttle workers to and from work in cars and vans. About 75 employees, one-third of his workforce, use the service. They live in communities such as Fond du Lac, Watertown, Waupun and Beaver Dam.

The newest program at Specialty Cheese focuses on child care. Scharfman just started advertising that he will provide free child care at the Beaver Dam YMCA for new employees for their first 90 days of employment and then pay half of the costs thereafter. He’s considering building a child care facility next to his cheese plant.

“Rural America is the Detroit of 2008,” Scharfman said. “As a model for revitalizing rural America, this company says that there is a hidden workforce in rural America.”

A mural preserved from the building's original use as a school is displayed on a wall inside Specialty Cheese Co. in Reeseville, Wis. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Since 2003, the company has been located in the former Lowell Reeseville High School building. Murals, signs indicating classroom numbers and even part of the former gym floor remain in the facility located just north of the village's downtown. (Photo: John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Growing business

The initiatives have helped the Scharfmans’ company explode with growth. In 2012, Specialty Cheese, located since 2002 in a former high school building, made about 6 million pounds of cheese. A $4 million, 15,000-square-foot addition that year helped more than double production by 2019 to 15 million pounds made from 100 million pounds of locally sourced milk.

Later this year, ground will be broken on a $10 million, 8,000-square-foot addition that will include a second pasteurizer and is designed to help the company again double production.

Over the past 17 years, Specialty Cheese has experienced 14 to 15 percent growth each year.

“I think Paul is an idea guy. He’s an idea factory,” said John Umhoefer, executive director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. “He thinks way outside the box because I think he came at the industry from the outside. It’s really amazing what he’s showing you can do if you lead with ‘how can I make it possible for people to work here.’ It’s really impressive for any industry.”

