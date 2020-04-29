CLOSE

** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

FRIDAY, MAY 1

Withee, WI

11:00 AM - Rescheduled date for Machinery Auction - N13438 STATE HWY 73 - Register to bid & view auction items at equipmentfacts.com. Due to the continued State mandated regulations on mass gatherings, Premier Livestock is limiting participation for the May 1st Machinery Sale to serious buyers only! Absolutely no children or spectators are allowed. THIS IS NOT A SOCIAL EVENT! This sale is to benefit and assist our local farmers so that they may continue to provide us with essential products during this difficult time. We encourage you to take advantage of our Online Bidding available through equipmentfacts.com and welcome absentee & phone bids as well. Tractors, planting and tillage, trailers, skid steers, forage/hay, manure equipment and much more! Register to bid & view auction items at equipmentfacts.com - sale conducted by Premier Livestock and Auctions www.premierlivestockandauctions.com

Bonduel, WI

2:00 PM – Northeast Wisconsin Beef Producers Cooperative – 2020 Annual Spring Feeder Cattle Sale – Please call 715-758-2125 for all consignments. http://www.equitycoop.com/ sale conducted by Equity Coop.

SATURDAY, MAY 2

Union Grove, WI

12:00 PM – Hay Auction – The DeLong Company Inc 1313 S. Colony Ave. Sellers call in your loads of hay or straw on the Monday before the auction. Be sure to check back to the web sites for updates: https://www.auctionzip.com/ I.D. 9051 sale conducted Hagemann Auction Services.

Fond Du Lac, WI - POSTPONED!

Saturday • May 2nd, 2020 - Annual Spring Consignment Sale - Auction Specialists Sale Site W5659 County Road Y ∙ Fond du Lac WI 54937. CONSIGNMENTS WANTED: We specialize in Construction Equipment, Trucks, Trailers, Forklifts, & More – Whatever Your Auction Needs May Be Advertising is Important! Deadline for consignments to be advertised is Wednesday, April 15th. More Info & Consignment Form @ www.auctionsp.com Or Call 920-921-2901.

Oconto, WI

12:00 PM – Vacant Land of Fendryk Farms - N Range Line Road – 175 Acres +/- of Agricultural land to be Offered in Parcels. Visit our website at http://www.nolansales.com/ Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

TUESDAY, MAY 5

Chilton, WI

Feeder Cattle, Corn Silage, Rd. Bales, and Partial Machinery Line. Feeders selling from hutch calves to 1000 lb. steers, Free martin hfrs, a few black cross calves—watch for updates. Over 400 calf huts selling & more. CIH 5400 7x24 15’ drill on a 5400 Coulter Cart-sharp! JD 4440 SGB—clean & original; JD 9420 4x4 Tractor; Agco DT200 MFWD; Kinze 2600 12R Planter; Kinze 3500 Twin Row 15R Interplanter; Kuhn Primor 3570 bale processor; JD 6215 Cab Tractor. Watch for full listing & updates at https://millernco.com/ & selling simulcast/live online w/https://www.bidspotter.com/en-us

**Chilton, WI

11:00 AM – Bon Home Livestock LLC – N2835 Irish Rd. - Feeder Cattle, Corn Silage, Rd. Bales, and Machinery Line Auction. Be sure to check it out at https://www.millernco.com/ lots of pics & full listing. Most equipment selling simulcast live/online with Bidspotter.com. Sale Conducted by Miller ‘N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC., Newton, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6

**Richland Center, WI

11:30 AM – 106 head of Holstein Dairy Cattle – 24321 Hwy 58 (Ithaca). 10 head of fresh Jersey & Jersey-Cross cows & heifers. 10 fresh Holstein heifers from a stall barn herd. 2 Registered Guernsey heifers both out of EX damns (1 fresh, 1 springing). Our usual run of fresh cows and 2 yr. olds, milking & bred back cows, springing cows & heifers, bred heifers, open heifers – all ages, breeding age bull, baby heifer and bull calves. https://www.stadeauction.com/, sale conducted by conducted by Pete Stade #2836, Jefferson, WI; Mike Stade #607, Watertown, WI & Bill Stade #535, Richland, WI.

Neillsville, WI

8:30 AM – Central Wisconsin Horse Sale – Clark County Fairgrounds - Neillsville, Wisconsin – Wagons, Machinery, Buggies, Carts, Collars, Harnesses, Draft Horses, Tack and Saddles, Saddle Horses. For more information, visit http://www.centralwihorsesales.com/.

THURSDAY, MAY 7

Online Only

11:00 AM – Jim Herman Inc. - 464 Canal Road, Marshall, WI 53559 - Claas 870 SP Chopper, 2400 hrs, processor & heads; Case IH Mx 245, MFWD; Case IH MX110, Case IH 8930; Case IH 7230; Case IH 7120; Case 930H Enloader; Cat 2620 Skidsteer, 420 hrs; Case IH 1250 16R planter; JD 1560 Drill; Vermeer 605N Rd Baler; Vermeer BPX 9000 Bale Processor; Case IH DCX 131 Discbine; Kuhn-Krause 6205-45 Soil finisher; Landoll 6230-33 Disc; Case IH 875 Ecolo-Tiger 9 shank disc ripper; DMI Tiger Mate 32 ft. w/drag; Grain carts & gravity boxes; trucks; trailers; TMR; rakes; shop tools and much more. Open House April 27th by appointment – Call Tim for more info (608) 988-6464. Go to https://www.proxibid.com/, https://www.equipmentfacts.com/ or https://www.timslackauctionrealty.com/ to view items.

** Online Only

10:00 AM – Dairy Sale – Complete Herd Dispersal 1, 45 Holstein tiestall cows – Complete Dispersal 2, 40 Holstein tie stall cows – Early Consignment, 20 Holstein heifers, 16 Holstein heifers, 3 handpicked red and white Holstein tiestall cows, 7 Holstein tiestall cows, 6 Holstein heifers, 8 Holstein heifers – Pending Dispersal, 35 Registered Holstein tiestall cows. Please visit https://www.oberholtzerauctions.com/. Sale conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co.

FRIDAY, MAY 8

**Janesville, WI

8:00 AM - 10:00 AM - Brunland Farms/Paul Broege. Specail 1-Owner High Producing Dairy Cattle Auction. This auction will be online through cattleusa.com. Register to bid at https://www.cattleusa.com/. Sale conducted By: Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 9

Hayfield, MN

10:00 AM – Farm Estate Auction– 73247 150th Ave. - Complete details, photos & online bidding @ http://www.maringauction.com/. Sale Conducted By: Matt Maring Auction Co. Hayfield, MN.

Mountain, WI

10:00 AM – Donald J Kempf Estate – 16408 Woodridge Ln. - Year Round Cottage on 9.5 Acres +/- being offered in parcels, Tractor, Forklift, & much much more. Too numerous to mention! Visit http://www.nolansales.com/ for more information. Sale Conducted By: Nolan Sales LLC., Marion, WI.

**Virtual Online Auction Only

9:30 AM – Large landscape, Lawn & Garden, Golf, Turf Consignment Auction. 110 E. Murray St. To View Online Catalog and Register to Bid, Please Visit https://www.powersauction.com/ Sale Conducted By: Powers Auction Service Browntown, WI.

**Online Only

11:00 AM – HUGE Farm Auction! Shepeck Farms, Ronnie Kruse & Paplham Dairy. Some Excellent Equipment. Massey Ferguson Tractors, John Deere Tractors, Oliver Tractors, IH & Case Tractors, Other Tractors, Combines & Grain Carts, Skid Steers & Attachments, Seeding & Applicating, Hay & Forge Equipment, Tillage Tools, Trucks, Trailers & Construction, Other Machinery & Special Items. Visithttp://yoapandyoap.com/ for more information. Bid online at https://www.equipmentfacts.com/ Sale Conducted By: Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Pound, WI.

TUESDAY, MAY 12

**Camp Douglas, WI

10:00 AM-1:00 PM Pre-view – Online Only Farm Machinery Auction. N8118 Keichinger Rd. Tractors, Machinery, and Misc Farm Items. For a complete list and bidding visit https://www.gavinbros.com/ . Sale Ends May 14th. Sale conducted by Gavin Bros Auction.

SATURDAY, MAY 16

Merrill, WI

L-2050: 459+/- acre dairy farm near Merrill, WI! ** Additional 267.75+/- acres to be sold at auction on 5/16/2020 See the Corning View Farms auction listing on our website! http://www.nolansales.com/ 715-754-5221 for details.

MONDAY, MAY 18

Wausau, WI

Online Auction – Wisconsin Contractors 2-Day Spring Auction May 18 & 19. Accepting Consignments. Wanted: Trucks, trailers, heavy construction, tractors, forklifts, logging, farm, attachments and more!! For more info, visit https://www.nitkeauctions.com/, email nitkeauction@hansenauctiongroup.com or call (715)539-6295.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20

Watertown, WI

Online only – 22nd Annual Spring Lawn & Garden Sale – May 20&21 – Currently accepting quality, gently used items. For complete details visit http://www.jonesauctionservice.com/ . Sale conducted by Jones Auction & Realty

Read or Share this story: https://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2020/04/29/auction-calendar-may-1-2020/3045734001/