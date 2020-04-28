CLOSE

A shopper surveys the overflowing selection of packaged meat in a grocery early Monday, April 27, 2020, in southeast Denver. With closures in meat processing plants across the country because of the spread of the new coronavirus among workers, food analysts are forecasting shortages of beef, pork and poultry on the shelves of the country's supermarkets in the days ahead. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (Photo: David Zalubowski, AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday meant to stave off a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on American supermarket shelves because of the coronavirus.

The order will use the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to keep production plants open.

The order comes after industry leaders warned that consumers could see meat shortages in a matter of days after workers at major facilities tested positive for the virus.

A senior White House official said the administration was working to prevent a situation in which a majority of processing plants shut down for a period of time, which could lead to an 80% drop in the availability of meat in supermarkets. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the order before its release.

Trump on Tuesday told reporters that "there's plenty of supply," but that supply chains had hit what he called a "road block. It's sort of a legal roadblock more than anything else," he said.

Two of the nation's biggest pork processing plants are currently closed. Meat processing giant Tyson Foods suspended operations at its plant in Waterloo, Iowa. And Smithfield Foods halted production at its plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The 15 largest pork-packing plants account for 60% of all pork processed in the country.

GOP Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota had written a letter to Trump asking him to use the DPA to declare the food supply industry an essential industry, warning that consumers would see a meat shortage in a matter of days akin to the panic over toilet paper the virus created in its early days.

Tyson ran a full-page advertisement in The New York Times and other newspapers Sunday outlining the difficulty of producing meat while keeping more than 100,000 workers safe and shutting some plants.

"As pork, beef and chicken plants are being forced to close, even for short periods of time, millions of pounds of meat will disappear from the supply chain," it read.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents 1.3 million food and retail workers, said last week that 13 U.S. food-processing and meatpacking union workers in the U.S. have died and that an estimated 5,000 are sick or have been exposed to the virus while working near someone who tested positive.

“We only wish that this administration cared as much about the lives of working people as it does about meat, pork and poultry products. When poultry plants shut down, it's for deep cleaning and to save workers' lives," said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. "If the administration had developed meaningful safety requirements early on as they should have and still must do, this would not even have become an issue. Employers and government must do better. If they want to keep the meat and poultry supply chain healthy, they need to make sure that workers are safe and healthy.”

U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne said any order from Trump or a company to stay open needs to come with "ironclad answers" on how employees will be protected.

"For these plants to reopen," U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack tweeted, "extraordinary efforts are needed to guarantee they are clean and that the workers are healthy and able to remain safe while keeping the plants running and feeding America."

COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has infected hundreds of workers at meat-processing plants and forced some of the largest to close and others to slow production. While the output at beef and poultry plants has diminished, pork plants in the Midwest have been hit especially hard.

Nationally, 22 pork, chicken or beef plants have closed at some point since the public health emergency began. About 25% of pork and 10% of beef processing is offline, experts estimate.

Pork producers in Iowa have lost as much as 40% of their hog production capacity, officials estimate. That means as many as 40,000 hogs in Iowa are not getting processed each day.

The viral outbreaks have persisted despite efforts by the meat companies to keep workers at home with pay if they become sick.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duval says the pandemic has created an unprecedented crisis for American farmers.

"Farmers and ranchers face the heartbreaking decision to euthanize animals because of plant closures. It’s important for our elected leaders at all levels to understand the critical nature of this crisis," Duvall said. “We don’t yet know the details of the President’s actions to address meat packing plant closures but are hopeful it will protect the health and safety of workers while keeping farmers and ranchers in the business of providing food for families across America.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said late Friday that livestock and poultry producers face an "unprecedented emergency" after large processing plants have slowed or closed.

The USDA said it would work with state officials and veterinarians to help farmers "identify potential alternative markets … and if necessary, advise and assist on depopulation and disposal methods."

The United Food and Commercial Workers said Tuesday that meatpacking employees must be given the same priority as first responders, with increased worker testing, priority access to personal protective equipment, an end to waivers that allow companies to increase line speeds, and mandated social distancing.

Colleen Kottke from the Wisconsin State Farmer and Donnelle Eller from the DesMoines Register contributed to this report

