Hinchley’s Dairy Farm in Cambridge is the host site for this year’s Dane County Breakfast on the Farm, which has been rescheduled for August 1, 2020. (Photo: Courtesy of the Hinchley family)

CAMBRIDGE – In the interest of safety – and in cooperation with the extension of Wisconsin’s Safer at Home Order as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic – organizers of the Dane County Breakfast on the Farm announced that this year’s event at Hinchley’s Dairy Farm in Cambridge has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 1, 2020.

The Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and guidelines.

“The health and safety of our guests, farm family, volunteers, sponsors and the community at large are our top priorities, and we will adhere to all recommendations put forward by government and health officials,” said Kristin Olson, media coordinator. “We will do everything we can to celebrate our dairy farm families at Breakfast on the Farm this year, a tradition spanning more than four decades.”

Breakfast hosts Duane and Tina Hinchley, together with their children, have continued the dairy farm legacy that was passed down from Duane’s parents. Their farm is home to 240 cows, milked daily by a Lely robotic system, the latest in milking technology. The Hinchleys use this technology to help keep their farm productive, while also making sure the animals are healthy and content.

Typically held annually on the second Saturday in June, Breakfast on the Farm offers breakfast and entertainment throughout the morning for all ages and serves as one of the Dane County Dairy Promotion Committee's premiere, annual events. The breakfast is open to the public and offers visitors a chance to learn about the dairy community and its products. For a detailed program of scheduled activities, event admission prices, directions and more, visit www.danecountydairy.com/breakfast-on-the-farm/.

